Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Walk Hand-in-Hand While Shopping in N.Y.C.

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant spotted in a rare public outing

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are walking into the weekend!

The couple was photographed smiling and holding hands in New York City Thursday, where they did some shopping on Fifth Avenue and stopped at the nearby Quality Meats.

The actor, 57, looked dapper in a navy suit, which he paired with a black T-shirt and brown boots.

Reeves' longtime girlfriend, who is an artist, dressed fashionably in pink trousers and a sleeveless black top.

Grant accessorized with a gold-buckled black belt, a simple necklace, black sandals and a brown purse.

The very private twosome first went public with their relationship in November 2019, when they made their red-carpet debut together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles.

Grant, 49, is an accomplished visual artist who explores the use of text and language in various media. She and Reeves have been friends for years and even collaborated on works together, such as Reeves' 2011 book Ode to Happiness and 2016's Shadows, which was also written by Reeves with illustrations by Grant.

In February 2020, Grant's friend, actress Jennifer Tilly, told Page Six that the couple had been dating for much longer than fans realized.

"I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,' and I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?' " Tilly, 63, said at the time.

That same year, Grant addressed their relationship in a Vogue interview, and when asked about the possibility of marriage, she said, "Over a glass of wine … I would love to tell you."

"Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question?" she quipped. "I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

Grant and Reeves stepped out together for a rare joint appearance last month, attending the 2022 MOCA Gala held at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A.

The couple walked the red carpet together, holding hands and smiling into each other's eyes during the outing.