Keanu Reeves gets punchy in the new teaser trailer for John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves gets real punchy in the just-released teaser trailer for the fourth John Wick movie. The clip also seems to confirm that the film has a new (well, new-ish) title: John Wick.

The forthcoming installment is once again directed by Chad Stahelski, who has overseen all of the movies in the franchise up to this point. The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, and action legend Donnie Yen. The latter plays an old friend of Reeves' super-assassin who shares a history and many of the same enemies with Wick.

John Wick 4 Keanu Reeves

Lionsgate Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4

"We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise," Stahelski said in a statement last year, when the actor's casting was announced. "I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role."

This is a busy time for Reeves. On Friday, it was announced at the Comic-Con panel for the actor's BRZRKR comic that he will co-author a book set in the BRZRKR universe, with the star collaborating with a yet-to-be-announced writer. The BRZRKR comics are published by BOOM! Studios and follow a half-mortal, half-god warrior named B. who has spent tens of thousands of years fighting around the globe. The BRZRKR comic is being developed into both a film and an anime show for Netflix.

"We met in Berlin," said the actor of working with his unnamed collaborator. "They read the comic, they enjoyed it, and they had a lot of questions. They were kind of open, and curious, and liked the premise, but then it was like, 'And...?' And then [we] started to work together. We've been speaking and doing outlines and concepts, but they've brought something really original to the table, and they were like, 'What do you think?' And I think all of us were like, 'Sounds crazy but amazing. And, yes, please.' Random House is making it happen."

The new John Wick is out March 24, 2023. Watch the film's teaser trailer below.

Story continues

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: