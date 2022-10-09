Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCap0rio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series

Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived.

The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.

Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu is already searching for a replacement to star in the drama, which has been in development for more than a decade. DiCaprio, 47, has been working on a version of the project since 2003, when Tom Cruise also held rights to the source material, according to EW.

Reeves was announced to take on his first starring U.S. television role in August when he was cast as Burnham, who revolutionized the urban landscape and helped to develop early skyscrapers.

Based on the 2003 book by Erik Larsen, Devil in the White City tells the story of Dr. H.H. Holmes, the con artist and serial killer who created the dangerous "Murder Castle" in the shadow of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. Casting for Holmes has not yet been announced.

The project marks a reunion between frequent collaborators Scorsese, 79, and DiCaprio, who both serve as executive producers. DiCaprio is not expected to make an onscreen appearance in the series, and Reeves was previously intended to executive produce as well.

Scorsese and DiCaprio previously worked together as director and actor, respectively, on Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Reeves has kept busy since the highly-anticipated Matrix Resurrections premiered in December, and he's since said he would return to the franchise again if auteur Lana Wachowski has him back. He's also been promoting the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, in addition to signing on for a Constantine sequel.