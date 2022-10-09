Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCap0rio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. &quot;DC League of Super Pets&quot; at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Keanu Reeves at a special screening of DC League of Super-Pets on July 13

Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived.

The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.

Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu is already searching for a replacement to star in the drama, which has been in development for more than a decade. DiCaprio, 47, has been working on a version of the project since 2003, when Tom Cruise also held rights to the source material, according to EW.

Reeves was announced to take on his first starring U.S. television role in August when he was cast as Burnham, who revolutionized the urban landscape and helped to develop early skyscrapers.

Giorgio Armani - One Night Only NYC - SuperPier - Arrivals
Giorgio Armani - One Night Only NYC - SuperPier - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and director Martin Scorsese attend Giorgio Armani - One Night Only New York at SuperPier on October 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Based on the 2003 book by Erik Larsen, Devil in the White City tells the story of Dr. H.H. Holmes, the con artist and serial killer who created the dangerous "Murder Castle" in the shadow of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. Casting for Holmes has not yet been announced.

The project marks a reunion between frequent collaborators Scorsese, 79, and DiCaprio, who both serve as executive producers. DiCaprio is not expected to make an onscreen appearance in the series, and Reeves was previously intended to executive produce as well.

Scorsese and DiCaprio previously worked together as director and actor, respectively, on Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

RELATED VIDEO: Keanu Reeves Surprised His John Wick: Chapter 4 Stunt Team with Rolex Watches: 'Best Wrap Gift Ever'

Reeves has kept busy since the highly-anticipated Matrix Resurrections premiered in December, and he's since said he would return to the franchise again if auteur Lana Wachowski has him back. He's also been promoting the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, in addition to signing on for a Constantine sequel.

Latest Stories

  • Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in

    Speaking to GQ for the magazine's November 2022 issue, Christian Bale said Lionsgate originally wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to star in "American Psycho."

  • What the hell is going on at the end of the new Hellraiser ?

    Pained by the sights you were shown at the conclusion of director David Bruckner's reboot? We have the answers.

  • Jim Parsons Had an Epic Reaction to Kaley Cuoco-Johnny Galecki Dating During 'Big Bang Theory'

    The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki have shared Jim Parsons' reaction to their secret relationship.

  • Hamilton police officers shoot, kill murder suspect after he pulls gun

    Two Hamilton police officers are on administrative after a murder suspect was fatally shot by police when he pulled a gun on them. The suspect was being approached for a murder that happened earlier Saturday evening.

  • ‘SNL’ Skewers Andrew Dominik’s Negative Approach to Marilyn Monroe with ‘Blonde’ Sketch

    Chloe Fineman suits up as Ana de Armas suiting up as Marilyn Monroe in the parody sketch.

  • 'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

    The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon in a massacre that began at her Thai day care center and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead. “When she woke up, she would say, ‘I love you, mommy and daddy and brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled of her daughter’s usual morning routine.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • 'Here's What Happened When I Did Carrie Underwood's Leg-Focused Workout For A Month'

    Carrie Underwood trains extremely hard when she's at home and on tour. Here's what happened when I did Carrie's exact full-body workout from her trainer.

  • They Threw a Beer at Her Head. She Chugged It. How a Comedian Owned MAGA Hecklers

    Ariel Elias talks to Rolling Stone about her viral clip, a masterclass in handling these kinds of heckling assholes

  • 20+ of the best Amazon Canada pre-Prime sale deals to shop this Thanksgiving weekend

    Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, shop these Thanksgiving weekend deals.

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while