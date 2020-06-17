Keanu Reeves to make thousands for charity in Zoom date auction

Keanu Reeves (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The latest 'Keanu Reeves is a mensch' news is that the Matrix icon is offering a one-to-one Zoom date to one lucky fan.

All it will take to snap it up is a substantial donation to children's cancer charity Camp Rainbow Gold.

The cost of the date, billed as '15-minutes of Fame with Keanu Reeves', was initially valued at $10,000 in this year's annual Shine For Camp Online Auction.

However, bids for the prize are already in excess of $16,000, at the time of writing - around £12,750.

“A little one-on-one with Keanu. Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him,” reads the listing.

“This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves.”

The auction still has a while yet to run, and is set to bring down the hammer at 12pm US time on 22 June.

Reeves recently hit headlines after he and his Bill & Ted co-star Alex Winter presented the graduating class of San Dimas High School – the town in which Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure – with its leaving address.

“We know it's a tough time right now and you're having to do this virtual graduation,” Winter told the graduates, in character as Bill S. Preston, Esq. “We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward.”

Reeves added as Ted Logan: “Yeah, congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done!”

“But most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other,” Winter went on.

“And party on,” Reeves concluded.

The pair will be back on screens on 21 August in Bill & Ted Face The Music, the long-awaited sequel to Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey from 1991.