Keanu Reeves Has a Blast at Formula 1 British Grand Prix: 'Wet but It Was Thrilling'

Keanu Reeves is off to the races.

The Matrix Resurrections star, 57, took in the excitement during a rainy day at Saturday's British Grand Prix qualifying race at Silverstone Circuit in England as he prepares to film his new Formula 1 documentary series.

"It was wet but it was thrilling," he told Sky Sports. "It was absolutely amazing to be that close. Silverstone and rain, perfect. I think being that close to it, just seeing the speed and the way that they're going at the turns and exiting the turns is something unbelievable.

"We are being hosted by Ross Brawn, he has been a legend and is such an amazing person so it was really cool to meet him and spend some time with him, he offered us the chance to be here. That's what we are going to try and do, we are going to tell that amazing, remarkable story," Reeves added.

He's currently working on a docuseries about the 2009 Formula 1 season, which was the first to use the Brawn racing car after Honda retired from F1 the year before. The series will feature interviews with Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, Rubens Barrichello and other important F1 figures from that era.

"From the outside a friend of mine was telling this story and I was so struck by it. We were like 'Well let's tell that story' and it has been really great to be able to learn more from what was going on in F1 back in the day, there was just so much happening in F1," Reeves explained. "Just the world of F1 was extraordinary, it always is but that year with Brawn I think something special happened."

Reeves met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige last year about potentially making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to ComicBook.com.

"It would be an honor. Some really amazing directors and visionaries. They're doing something no one's ever really done," Reeves told Esquire of the MCU. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it'd be cool to be a part of that."

Keanu Reeves' Formula 1 docuseries is reportedly set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.