Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Are Breaking Out the Red Carpet PDA

Keanu Reeves clearly makes a great plus one.

On April 15, the 58-year-old Matrix actor attended the 2023 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala with his girlfriend, 50-year-old visual artist Alexandra Grant—and they made sure to make a pit stop on the red carpet. Reeves let his hair down in a simple navy suit and matching tie with red and white stripes, which perfectly complimented Grant's flirty red floral halter dress.

"Flirty" is probably the best word to describe the pair's latest public appearance. The typically low-key couple arrived at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles hand-in-hand and struggled to take their eyes off each other while posing for a few red carpet-photos.

MOCA Gala 2023 - Arrivals Getty

The pair even shared a kiss on the carpet, which is likely their greatest show of PDA since they were first linked romantically in 2019. Prior to going public as a couple, Reeves and Grant published the adult picture book, An Ode to Happiness, in 2011 and collaborated on the 2016 project Shadows, which featured Grant's photography of her “longtime friend” Reeves.

Though the couple has kept their romance relatively private, the MOCA Gala appears to be one of their favorite excuses to let loose. Last June, the pair were seen “locking hands and giggling” at the same fundraising party.

More recently, Keanu Reeves described an evening with Alexandra Grant when asked about his “last moment of bliss” by People Magazine. “A couple of days ago with my honey,” he told the publication. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

Clearly, the couple's relationship is going strong. In December 2022, Reeves told Drew Barrymore that in order to be a lover, you have to be a fighter, saying, “If you don’t fight for your love, what kind of love do you have?”

