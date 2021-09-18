KEAM 2021 Result Declared: Here’s How To Check It

Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2021 result has been declared by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE-Kerala) on Friday, 17 September.

As of now, the result has been released for Engineering/ Pharmacy exam.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2021 Engineering/ Pharmacy exam was conducted on 5 August 2021.

How to Check KEAM 2021 Result

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on 'KEAM 2021- Candidates Portal' on homepage

You will be directed to a new webpage

Enter your application number and password

Click on 'Login'

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Answer Key for KEAM was released on 6 August 2021.

Result for KEAM 2021 agriculture and medical exam is expected to be released soon, reported Hindustan Times. Candidates who appeared for it are advised to check the official website of CEE, Kerala regularly.

As per the prospectus, there will be separate rank lists for:

Engineering Courses.

Architecture Course

MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BSMS/BUMS

Agriculture, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (under KAU), Veterinary, Forestry and Fisheries

BAMS Course

BPharm Course

KEAM 2021 rank list would be prepared by giving equal weightage to the score obtained in the Engineering Entrance Examination.

KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, and Pharmacy courses in Kerala.

