Ke Huy Quan Went Up to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Told Her to ‘Please Put Me in the Star Wars Universe’: ‘I Was Shameless’

Ke Huy Quan just wrapped his debut run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to his role as Ouroboros (aka O.B.) in “Loki” Season 2. While it’s undetermined if he’ll pop up in the MCU again, the actor is already eyeing a jump to another massive Disney-owned franchise: “Star Wars.” In an interview with Collider, Quan recalled his “shameless” encounter with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in which he told her straight up to get him a role in the “Star Wars” franchise.

“I love the MCU. You know, I was able to connect with my Indiana Jones family during the award season. And, as you know, Kathleen Kennedy was the producer,” Quan said. “And she’s the head of Lucasfilm now. I did go up to her and I said, ‘Kathy, I would love to join the Star Wars family.’ That’s another wish list of mine. But honestly, I’ve been very lucky. I’ve been very lucky.”

“I was shameless when I saw Kathy!” he added. “I went up to give her a big hug. And I said, ‘Kathy, Kathy, please put me in the Star Wars universe!’ And what’s so great about it, if you think about it, it’s all under the Disney family, you know? So, I was lucky to be Short Round, which is also Disney. And, now MCU, and, you know, I want to stay in the family. It’s great.”

Quan made his acting debut as a child in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” That franchise is also now under the Disney banner, and Quan has already gone on record saying he’d love to play an older version of Short Round should the opportunity arise.

“I love the character of Short Round,” Quan said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast earlier this year. “He’s funny and courageous and saves Indy’s ass. If Disney or Lucasfilm ever come to me and say, ‘We want to do a Short Round spinoff,’ I’m there man!” I love that character so much and it would just be incredible to revisit so many years later.”

Whatever Quan does next, he’s surely hoping it’s something with Disney. The actor told Variety after the “Loki” Season 2 finale aired that he is more than eager to return to the MCU as O.B.

“I haven’t had any conversations. I love O.B. I love playing him,” he said. “It makes me so happy that the audience is responding to this character. When I first got the call from Kevin Feige and he asked me to come join the MCU family, I asked him, ‘Is this a one-time thing? Or are we going to be able to see more of him?’ Because I loved him on the pages. And he says, ‘Ke, we always give what the fans want.'”

Quan’s roots with Disney run even deeper as he also had a starring role on the television series “American Born Chinese,” which streamed on Disney+ over the summer. “Loki” Season 2 is also now available to stream on Disney+ in its entirety.

