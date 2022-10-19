Ke Huy Quan reveals backstory to Indiana Jones reunion with Harrison Ford: 'Are you Short Round?'

That Indiana Jones-Short Round reunion was even cuter than we thought.

On Wednesday, New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan shared an excerpt of an interview he conducted with Ke Huy Quan about the sweet moment he shared with former costar Harrison Ford at this year's D23 Expo.

In September Quan got lots of internet love for pictures showing his reunion with Ford. "I love you, Indy," the actor captioned his post, adding, "Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years."

Now, Quan is explaining just how that special moment came to be. "We were at the D23 event and I was told Harrison was gonna be there," Quan said. "We're in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, 'Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?'

Ke Huy Quan told me the wonderful story behind that TEMPLE OF DOOM reunion with Harrison Ford. (This is from an article I’ve got coming later this week but I just couldn’t wait to share.) pic.twitter.com/WDG0ayf3yg — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 19, 2022

"I'm thinking, 'Of course! I haven't seen him in 38 years,'" Quan continued. "So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they're there to promote Indy 5. And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I'm thinking, 'Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.'"

As the photos evidence, Quan needn't have worried. "As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look," the actor elaborated. "I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug."

Story continues

Quan rose to prominence as a child actor, both opposite Ford in Temple of Doom and as Data in The Goonies. But he then took a 35-year break from acting, choosing instead to pursue behind-the-scenes opportunities as a choreographer and assistant director because of the dearth of roles for Asian actors.

But buoyed by the success of Crazy Rich Asians, he returned to a life in front of the camera with this year's critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once, and at D23, it was revealed that he is joining the cast of Loki for the Marvel series' second season.

Still, his reunion with Ford might remain one of the highlights of this already banner year. "When I wrapped my arms around him, all those wonderful memories I had on the set came flooding back," he concluded. "It felt so comfortable. It was amazing, and he's an amazing man — one of the most generous men on the planet."

Related content: