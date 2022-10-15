Ke Huy Quan Returned to Goonies Iconic Sound Stage at Warner Bros.: 'I Got A Bit Emotional'

Ke Huy Quan rollout

Ke Huy Quan remembered his "Goonies Gang" this week with a trip to the set sound stage that made one of the film's most iconic scenes possible.

Quan, 51, once again stepped foot on stage 16 at Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, where alongside Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Sean Astin, he starred in 1985's The Goonies. Quan played fan-favorite Richard "Data" Wang in the film, which was based on a story by Steven Spielberg and directed by legendary Richard Donner.

"First time back to Warner Bros.' stage 16 in 36 years. This stage is where we filmed the pirate ship scene in The Goonies," Quan wrote on Instagram. "I got a bit emotional as all my wonderful memories of my Goonies gang came flooding back."

Along with his heartfelt caption, Quan shared a photo of him pointing at a sign affixed to the outside of the sound stage commemorating The Goonies, along with several other iconic movies that were filmed at 16, including Inception, Ghostbusters, Batman and Robin and Jurassic Park. His post included an image of the massive (currently empty) sound stage, featuring huge ceiling lights, a side staircase, and a concrete floor. Quan also shared a "fun trivia fact:" "The floor of this stage opens up and goes down 40-feet deep."

The Goonies

Goonies went on to earn $125 million at the box office following its June 1985 release, as it became one of the 10 highest-grossing films of 1985. The film came a year after Quan's breakout role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, where he played the beloved character of Short Round for his first Hollywood acting stint.

"They were so kind, and humble, and down to earth," Quan recently told PEOPLE of his relationship with Ford and Spielberg. "Just loving people, human beings, that treated each other with nothing but kindness. I have such fond memories of working on it. We spent three weeks in Sri Lanka. We'd hang out by the pool. Harrison taught me how to swim."

Of course, heading back to the Warner Bros. studio wasn't Quan's only taste of nostalgia this year. After starring in the fantasy film Everything Everywhere All At Once this year, Quan bumped into his old friend Harrison Ford during Disney's D23 Expo for something of a 38-year reunion.

"I love you, Indy," Quan captioned an Instagram post of him embracing his former costar, who reprises the role of Indiana Jones for the fifth film in the series set to swing into theaters June 2023.

Quan, who has not been confirmed for the follow-up film with Ford, was asked in a Reddit AMA earlier this year, per The A.V. Club, if he'd want to film another Indiana Jones movie. His response: "YES! Absolutely to more Indiana Jones movies. Haha."