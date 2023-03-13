Ke Huy Quan: From forgotten child star to Oscars hero

Ke Huy Quan was a child star in two of the biggest movies of the 1980s, but gave up on acting when Hollywood gave up on him. Now he has made a remarkable comeback by winning an Oscar.

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies," a tearful Quan told the Oscars as he accepted his award for best supporting actor.

"I cannot believe it's happening to me. This is the American dream."

His is a story that would be hard to believe if it was the plot of a film.

Quan starred with Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

As a child, Quan moved from Vietnam to Hong Kong as a refugee, then settled in the US.

He got an audition by accident to play pickpocket Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, then starred as gadget-loving Data in The Goonies the following year.

But as he grew up, the roles dried up, and he settled for working behind the scenes as a stunt co-ordinator and assistant director.

The Goonies is still regarded as a children's classic

Inspired by watching Crazy Rich Asians, he decided to have another go at pursuing his dream of acting as he approached the age of 50.

An agent friend agreed to represent him - and two weeks later Quan received a call about Everything Everywhere All at Once. That film would provide him with his second big break and his first Academy Award.

"My mom is 84 years old and she is at home watching. Ma, I just won an Oscar," he said, overcome by emotion, kissing his golden statuette and holding it aloft.

"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage."

When he received the script for Everything Everywhere All at Once, he probably didn't expect it to take him all the way to the Oscars.

On paper, the film could sound like a tough sell. It is an inventive cross between an indie drama about an immigrant family, a zany sci-fi adventure and a superhero action film.

Quan plays Waymond Wang, the husband of Michelle Yeoh's launderette manager - and versions of Waymond from alternative universes.

The film, like Quan, has managed to win over Hollywood. It won seven Oscars in total, including best picture and best actress for Yeoh.

Quan became one of the most popular figures on the awards circuit this year, charming with his irrepressible enthusiasm and stream of smiling selfies alongside A-list stars - who seemed just as happy to meet him.

In his Oscars speech, the actor went on to thank his mother "for the sacrifices she made to get me here".

He also thanked his brother and wife - "the love of my life, who month after month, year after year for 20 years, told me my time would come".

He added: "Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine.

"To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.

"Thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you."