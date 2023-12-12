Ke Huy Quan, 'EEAAO,' Lil Tay among top Google searches in 2023

[Source]

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Lil Tay were among the top searched names and titles in the United States for 2023, Google revealed this week.

About the report: Google’s "Year In Search" report is a roundup of the most popular searches on the platform for the year. The report covers a wide variety of subjects, such as people, movies and events like the war in Israel and Gaza and the Titanic Submarine accident.

Making the list: Quan was the ninth most searched actor in 2023, while the movie he won a best supporting actor Oscar for starring in, “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” was the fourth most searched movie and the No. 1 most searched fantasy movie this year, according to the U.S. section of the report.

Meanwhile, internet personality Lil Tay, whose real name is Tay Tian, was the fifth most searched person on Google this year. The 16-year-old singer made headlines in August after an allegedly hacked Instagram post claimed she and her brother had died.

Shows and music: Netflix’s hit series “Beef,” starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, was the eighth most searched TV show on Google this year, with HBO’s “The Idol,” which stars Blackpink’s Jennie Kim in a recurring role, trails behind it at No. 9.

Filipino American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Vampire” was the 10th most searched song in 2023, with her tour being the fourth most searched. Meanwhile, Japanese singer Fuji Kaze’s song “Shinunoga E-Wa” was No. 8 in Google's "Hum to search: Top Songs" list.

