KDSS grads celebrate with drive-through presentation

For the second year in a row, high school graduation looked a little different but teachers and students were no less enthusiastic as Grade 12 students reached this milestone in their education.

Pandemic restrictions resulted in the cancellation of prom and the curtailing of the graduation ceremony and award presentations, so KDSS staff did their best to create a memorable event through the use of the internet and by organizing a drive through diploma presentation.

On Oct. 8, just after noon, a commencement video was launched on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udGUmiF7OI4. The video opened with a touching tribute to student Kevin Newman, who passed away in July of this year, followed by a member of the Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band piping the national anthem and the land acknowledgement.

Retired principal Mark Ozorio returned to the podium one last time to address the graduating class. He made many lighthearted and heartfelt comments about how students had risen to the occasion during the trying times of the pandemic.

“Your efforts have not gone unnoticed,” said Ozorio. “I thank you for carrying on and doing your very best under nearly impossible circumstances to protect your school and your community.”

Ozorio’s address was followed by the presentation of awards, bursaries and scholarships.

After the awards ceremony, valedictorian Jordan Biesel spoke to his classmates about change and how it is never ending and drives the world. He then took the class on a trip down memory lane, recalling the difficult transition from being at “the top of the food chain” to “small, annoying minor niners.” He credited the many groups, clubs, trips, sports and events for bringing students together and creating a community.

Biesel’s speech was followed by closing remarks from VP Lori Templeton, who said how proud staff is that students managed to carry on during the last two years and complete their courses, in spite of the challenges. She said there is no way to predict the path life will take and to work at being happy.

“Stay true to yourselves and be open to new opportunities,” said Templeton. “Of course there will be challenges along the way, but it’s your reaction to the challenges that is important. The more you struggle, and succeed, the more resilient you will become and the happier you will be.”

Templeton thanked the organizing committee, staff, families, students and businesses and organizations who contributed to the school scholarships and awards and reminded students to “remember to always believe in yourselves and try the hardest at everything you do – congrats.”

At 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, members of the graduation committee gathered at the school entrance as a long line of cars formed through the parking lot, each containing a graduate excited to pick up their diploma. Ringing bells, waving flags, tooting horns and calling out words of encouragement, the committee greeted each student as principal Ozorio presented each grad with their certificate. Dwight the Knight was on hand for photos as students said their final goodbyes.

Scholarship, award and bursary winners for the KDSS class of 2021

A.E. Nelson scholarship - William Middlekamp

Aleem Ramji bursary - Nathan Williams

Audrey and Lester Ferguson award - Lili Hawco

Beta Sigma Phi award – chapter Epsilon Alpha Kennydi Nicholson

Beta Sigma Phi award – Xi, Zeta and Gamma chapters Jared Petrie

Bruce County Conservationists Martin Mendez Hennink

Ernie Young Memorial award – sponsored by the Bruce County Federation of Agriculture Ben Voskamp

Bruce Power award – female entering Trade or Technologies Rebekah Ballagh

Bruce Power award – Future Innovator award Kody Collins

Bumper to bumper award (old KC Automotive)- Keenan Campbell-Skeete

Canadian Federation of University Women - Abigail MacDonald

Canadian Federation of University Women - Abigail Lange

County of Bruce Agriculture award - Cole Snobelen

CPF French award -William Middlekamp

Creative Hands award - Muskan Chouhan

D.P. Arscott Student Leadership scholarship- Jordan Beisel

Davey Linklater Funeral Home bursary - Sara Anderson

Don and Doris Milne scholarship -Eric Hackney

Don and Irene Mackenzie award - Ronan Jones

Dr. A.E.H. Couch bursary - Abigail Lange

Frederick Kirby Social Responsibility scholarship -Bronwen Boals

Grant Helm scholarship - Abby Shield

Kincardine Adult Soccer Association KASA - Angus Sharpe

Janice Matchett Financial Services Business scholarship- Carson Boettinger

Kincardine Community Medical Clinic Physicians Group- Maddie Mencher

Kincardine Community Medical Clinic Physicians Group- Sasha Ross

Kincardine District Home and School Association - Kenzie Moore

Kincardine District SS Knight of the Year Jordan Beisel

KDSS Students’ Council Activity award Lili Hawco

Kincardine Inclusiveness and Diversity award Hoda Faddah

Knox Church Kincardine scholarship Makayla Roberts

Larry Bannerman Foundation award - Daija Stam-Haldenby

Leslie D. Ray scholarship - Sasha Ross

Leslie D. Ray scholarship - Lily Matthews

Leslie D. Ray scholarship - Aubey Alers

Leslie D. Ray scholarship - Louisa Matheson

MacKinnon Academic award - Liane Mercanti

Mark Ciavaglia Memorial award - Jared Petrie

Matheson-Pioneers Memorial scholarship - Sasha Ross

Matt Watson award -Wilson Shipp

Meisenheimer Memorial award - Owen Birch

Mohindra Family Award of Excellence in Science & Math- Lily Matthews

No. 253 Order of the Eastern Star – Bruce Chapter Aubrey Alers

Northern Light Lodge #93 bursary - Sarah Cassidy

Ontario Power Generation award - Imaan Afzaal

Ontario Power Generation award - Ethan Petrie

Principal’s Leadership award - Jordan Beisel

Retired Teachers of Ontario Community award -Sasha Ross

Rick Rock Memorial scholarship - Shyanne Norman

Ripley Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary award - Kennydi Nicholson

Ripley Shipping Association award - Ally McKee

Rob Gleeson Mathematics award - Esmee Ellison

Rotary Business award - Mitch Pyke

Rotary Business award - Lauren Thede

Sauble Lodge #227 I.O.O.F. Tara bursary - Bella Rothmaier

Sauble Lodge #227 I.O.O.F. Tara bursary - Bingham Tudor

SBGHC Kincardine Auxiliary bursary - Shyanne Norman

Susan Catto Memorial award - Kiera Wencel

Troy Snobelen Memorial award - Ben Voskamp

Valedictorian award -Jordan Beisel

Vernon Hodgins Memorial Scholarship in Agriculture -Cole Snobelen

West Wawanosh Agricultural award - Ally McKee

Gardiner Pioneer scholarship - Sasha Ross

Governor General’s Academic medal - Sasha Ross

Local 222 Skilled Trade Carpentry bursary - Nolan Mackinnon

OFSAA Boys Hockey award - Zora Williams

Tammy Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent