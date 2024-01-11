KCRW Cuts Staffers, Ends ‘Greater LA’ Show After 5 Years
Steve Chiotakis, who created and hosts KCRW’s “Greater LA,” announced on Wednesday that the station’s management has pulled the plug on the radio show as part of its move to reduce a $3 million budget deficit.
“Some news: Tomorrow is our last show of Greater LA,” he wrote on X. “KCRW management is ending it after nearly 5 years. I am so grateful for the time we had, the wonderful people who helped put it together, and all the ears that listened. Thank you for everything!”
Chiotakis is not leaving the station, according to the LA Times. He’ll be taking over “All Things Considered” from current host Janaya Williams, who is among the dozen or so employees taking a voluntary buyout. “Morning Becomes Eclectic” co-host Anthony Valadez will also leave by the end of the month.
In an internal memo obtained by the Times, KCRW chief content officer Arnie Seipel wrote that the audience for “Greater LA” just wasn’t large enough.
“For years, ‘Greater LA’ has looked at national news stories — from rent hikes to homelessness to workers’ rights — through a Los Angeles lens, but has struggled to secure a ‘sustainable audience on broadcast or digital platforms,” Seipel wrote.
“Greater LA” reporters will be reassigned to shows with larger audiences, including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
KCRW Station President Jennifer Ferro said that “Greater LA” is the only program being cut.
