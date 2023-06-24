KCPD say missing 12-year-old girl ran away from home, request public’s help finding her

Matti Gellman
Kansas City police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who disappeared in Liberty.

Skye’Monae Moore, 12, ran away from home around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Northeast Paw Paw Drive and North Windsor Avenue, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the department.

Police did not know where she intended to go. The 12 year old did not have a cellphone with her.

Moore left the residence wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and black crocs.

She stands five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who finds her to call 911 immediately.

