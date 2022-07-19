KCPD will investigate killing of suburban officer after ‘subject of interest’ surrenders

The Kansas City Police Department will lead the investigation of the killing Officer Daniel Vasquez, who was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop in suburban North Kansas City.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that KCPD had been asked to conduct the homicide investigation. He said a “subject of interest” had surrendered to Kansas City police and was being held in police custody.

Further details about the person in custody or the investigation were not available, Becchina said.

Authorities said that Officer Vasquez pulled over a sedan near around 10:40 a.m. near 21st Avenue and Clay Street for an expired temporary license plate. Police say the driver got out of the vehicle and opened fire.

Vasquez was taken by ambulance to the hospital and later transported to the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead there, according to police.

The shooting touched off a statewide alert issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as police from area agencies sought the vehicle and driver. It was canceled later Tuesday after police learned that a person had surrendered.

During a press conference Tuesday, North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman announced that Vasquez had died, saying the officer had been with the department for the past two years.

Freeman described Vasquez, who joined the department as a recruit in 2021, as “a shining star.”

“It’s going to be a struggle for a while for our officers to come to terms with this,” Freeman said, adding: “It’s just a sad day for North Kansas City.”

Kansas City FOP Lodge 99 created a fundraiser on Tuesday for Vasquez’s funeral arrangements and other family assistance.