KCPD is giving out free steering wheel locks to prevent car theft. How you can get one
After an increase in stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles because of a TikTok trend, the Kansas City Police Department is handing out free steering wheel locks to affected drivers, courtesy of the car manufacturers.
Owners of these vehicles can get a free steering wheel lock from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from the KCPD headquarters at 1125 Locust St. or at any of their six patrol stations:
Hyundai vehicles
2011-2022 Accent
2011-2022 Elantra
2013-2017 Elantra GT
2013-2014 Elantra Coupe
2011-2012 Elantra Touring
2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
2018-2022 Kona
2020-2021 Palisade
2011-2022 Santa Fe
2013-2019 Santa Fe XL
2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
2011-2019 Sonata
2011-2022 Tucson
2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster
2020-2021 Venue
Kia vehicles
2011-2021 Forte
2021-2022 K5
2011-2020 Optima
2011-2021 Rio
2011-2021 Sedona
2021-2022 Seltos
2010-2022 Soul
2011-2022 Sorento
2011-2022 Sportage
Starting today, we have free steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners.
This is in response to the theft of thousands of these vehicles across the U.S., including Kansas City, sparked by a social media challenge.
1/4 pic.twitter.com/yUBfFCMWE5
— kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2023
In addition to free steering wheel locks, Hyundai and Kia are still providing free vehicle updates to prevent future car thefts.
Hyundai owners can enter their vehicle identification number in this online tool at this website to schedule their upgrade. Kia owners can do the same at this website.
TIPS TO AVOID CAR THEFT
A spokesperson with the NHTSA advises drivers to use common sense when parking and exiting a vehicle and incorporate the following tips into their routine:
Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.
Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
Park in well-lit areas if possible.
Never leave valuables in your car, especially if they’re visible from the outside.
Never leave your car unoccupied and running, even for a short period of time.
The NHTSA said that summers are the worst season for vehicle theft.
WHAT DO I DO IF MY CAR IS STOLEN?
If your vehicle is stolen, the NHTSA advises that you contact your local police department immediately and file a stolen vehicle report.
You will need a copy of the police report or a case number to provide to your insurance company. You may also be asked to provide the following information:
License plate number;
Make, model, and color of your vehicle
VIN and any identifying characteristics
Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of your vehicle being stolen.
If you find your vehicle before local authorities do, contact the police and your insurance company as soon as possible.