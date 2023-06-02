KCPD is giving out free steering wheel locks to prevent car theft. How you can get one

After an increase in stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles because of a TikTok trend, the Kansas City Police Department is handing out free steering wheel locks to affected drivers, courtesy of the car manufacturers.

Owners of these vehicles can get a free steering wheel lock from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from the KCPD headquarters at 1125 Locust St. or at any of their six patrol stations:

Hyundai vehicles

2011-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2017 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2019 Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

Kia vehicles

2011-2021 Forte

2021-2022 K5

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

Starting today, we have free steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners.



This is in response to the theft of thousands of these vehicles across the U.S., including Kansas City, sparked by a social media challenge.



1/4 pic.twitter.com/yUBfFCMWE5 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2023

In addition to free steering wheel locks, Hyundai and Kia are still providing free vehicle updates to prevent future car thefts.

Hyundai owners can enter their vehicle identification number in this online tool at this website to schedule their upgrade. Kia owners can do the same at this website.

TIPS TO AVOID CAR THEFT

A spokesperson with the NHTSA advises drivers to use common sense when parking and exiting a vehicle and incorporate the following tips into their routine:

Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your car, especially if they’re visible from the outside.

Never leave your car unoccupied and running, even for a short period of time.

The NHTSA said that summers are the worst season for vehicle theft.

WHAT DO I DO IF MY CAR IS STOLEN?

If your vehicle is stolen, the NHTSA advises that you contact your local police department immediately and file a stolen vehicle report.

You will need a copy of the police report or a case number to provide to your insurance company. You may also be asked to provide the following information:

License plate number;

Make, model, and color of your vehicle

VIN and any identifying characteristics

Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of your vehicle being stolen.

If you find your vehicle before local authorities do, contact the police and your insurance company as soon as possible.