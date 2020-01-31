KCMG withdraws crashed Nissan from Bathurst

Josh Burdon hit the wall at Reid Park at the end of the restricted morning practice session, just moments after setting the benchmark time.

After assessing the damage the team has elected to park the car for the remainder of the weekend, leaving Burdon, Katsumasa Chiyo and Tsugio Matsuda on the sidelines.

"Basically the damage to the left-rear was more than we expected," team manager Ian Geekie told Motorsport.com.

"We got a specialist to come and have a look at it, we did everything we could to try and repair it, but the time is not sufficient.

"One of the big issues, obviously, is safety. If you do a big repair like this you have to guarantee that the car is 100 per cent safe. After discussion with the expert and with the circuit scrutineers, unfortunately we had to take the decision to retire the car."

Geekie added that there was no indication from the data as to what had caused the crash, with Burdon not travelling particularly faster than on previous laps.

"We looked at the data and he was doing more or less the same speed he'd been doing previously," he said.

"I don't really have an explanation for it. Josh is a professional. These things sometimes happen, it's one of those things. It happened to others in the session, ours was just a little bit worse."