What’s the best spot in Kansas City for tacos? Tell The Star the story behind your favorite

When reporter Aarón Torres visited GG’s Barbacoa in Kansas City, Kansas, and ordered the quesabirria tacos, it was clear that what the restaurant’s owner Gabriel Gonzalez told him about the food was true.

“It’s made with love,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a small piece of Tabasco here in Kansas.”

Whether it’s the melt-in-your-mouth barbacoa and mozzarella cheese on corn tortillas with cilantro and onions from GG’s, or the fresh made tortillas and the smoke from the wood grill that gives the chicken at El Pollo Rey that added flavor, chefs at restaurants around Kansas City are pouring love into their food every day.

Aarón’s visit to restaurants in KCK that reminded him of his family’s home in Mexico City got some of us at The Star thinking about how many more spots there are around the metro that make incredible food—and have just as amazing backstories that we’d love to try. And then we’d love to share them with you.

We want to hear from you about your favorite Hispanic restaurants around Kansas City.

More specifically, just to narrow it down to one dish, we want to know where you think serves the best taco.

Tell us about the small business that’s been down the block forever, the new food truck that opened up during the pandemic or the hidden gem that you and your friends love, but other people may not know about.

We’d love for you to share with us why it’s your favorite.

Does it remind you of food you grew up with that your grandmother used to make? Or is it a flavor you’ve never experienced? Does the restaurant feel homey? Is the energy contagious? Or is it just the best tortilla you’ve ever tasted in your life?

We’ll compile your favorites into a guide that we’ll then share with our readers to celebrate. If we hear from enough of you, we may even put the tacos into a poll or bracket that you will be able to vote in.

You can fill out the form below. We won’t publish any personally identifying information without getting your permission first.