KCK Rep. Coleman will return to court in Jan. as judge weighs impact of alleged DUI

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman will be back in court next month as a Johnson County judge seeks to determine how his DUI arrest in Douglas County impacts his ongoing domestic battery case.

In a diversion hearing Wednesday Coleman’s attorney, David Bell, asked a judge to revoke a warrant for pre-trial services — essentially a warrant to ensure court supervision until the case is complete — and allow him to make the argument that Coleman should be eligible for diversion.

Coleman is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after he allegedly hit, pushed and spit on his brother and threatened to physically attack his grandfather during an argument about religion in October.

Weeks later, he was arrested in Douglas County for allegedly driving under the influence. He has not been criminally charged but is scheduled for a court hearing on Dec. 28.

Coleman’s second arrest prompted a Johnson County judge to increase his bail amount by $1,000 and issued a pre-trial services warrant. That warrant, court clerk Dawn Albers said Wednesday, disqualified Coleman for diversion — a process by which a defendant agrees to a set of conditions in lieu of prosecution.

Johnson County prosecutors rejected the request that the warrant against Coleman be lifted and Judge James Phelan opted to schedule a hearing next month for both parties to argue their case.

The twin criminal cases triggered an investigation in the Kansas House of Representatives that could result in the 21-year-old Democrat’s censure or expulsion.

This is the second time Coleman has faced possible expulsion from the Legislature. An investigative committee was formed following a complaint last year alleging a pattern of abusive behavior toward women.

Though lawmakers at the time found the allegations against Coleman — including physical abuse of an ex-girlfriend — to be credible, lawmakers did not take action because his behavior occurred before he took office.

Since taking office, however, Coleman has been arrested twice and was banned from the Kansas Department of Labor premises after he berated a security guard.

Coleman is the third Kansas lawmaker to face criminal charges this year but the only one to face a formal Legislative investigation.

Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he allegedly kicked a student in the groin while substitute teaching. And Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, drove the wrong way down Interstate 70 in Topeka while drunk. He pleaded guilty in October to driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Both remain in office.