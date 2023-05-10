KCK police ask for help finding missing 90-year-old woman with memory issues

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are searching for a missing 90-year-old woman with memory issues.

Bessie Glass last spoke with her family on the phone Monday before she went missing from her home in the 3300 block of North 36th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

She has been known to drive long distances to other towns and will likely be traveling in a brown 2012 Mercury LaCrosse. The car has Kansas disabled tags labeled 66154.

Glass has brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

She may be wearing a blouse, sweatpants and glasses. Her family is very concerned for her well-being and safety.