KCI’s new terminal 90% complete, remains on time with less than 6 months before opening

Robert A. Cronkleton
·5 min read

It’s getting easier imagining the flocks of passengers who will file through security, grab maybe coffee or something to eat on their way to their gates for their airplanes at either Concourse A or B of Kansas City International Airport’s new single terminal.

During a media tour of the new terminal Monday afternoon, Pat Klein, Kansas City’s aviation director, said that he checked his calendar and realized the opening of the new terminal is coming fast — less than six months away.

“Now that we are in the final six months, it’s a great feeling, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done with a lot of folks and it’s got to be well coordinated,” Klein said. “So everybody’s in that final sprint to make sure everybody does their piece so in the end, we open up on time and on budget.”

Construction on the new Kansas City International Airport continues and is about 90 percent complete. The airport is slated to open in March of 2023 and feature 39 gates. Hemlock planks line the ceiling inside much of the facility, including concourse B. The project will also include a 6,300-space parking structure along landside and airside improvements.
Construction on the new Kansas City International Airport continues and is about 90 percent complete. The airport is slated to open in March of 2023 and feature 39 gates. Hemlock planks line the ceiling inside much of the facility, including concourse B. The project will also include a 6,300-space parking structure along landside and airside improvements.

The $1.5 billion project broke ground in March 2019 and is scheduled to be complete and open in March.

“It’s been a long process, a big project, you know, nearly 100 acres of work,” Klein said. “It’s amazing how fast it went.”

The overall project is 90% complete, airport officials said. The terminal’s interior is about 80%, while the airside paving is 85% complete and the baggage handling system is 90% complete.

The new terminal’s massive ticketing hall is where passengers will head to after being dropped off or parking their cars in the 6,100-space garage adjacent to the terminal.

Construction on the new Kansas City International Airport continues and is about 90 percent complete. The airport is slated to open in March of 2023 and feature 39 gates. Above is the main entrance.
Construction on the new Kansas City International Airport continues and is about 90 percent complete. The airport is slated to open in March of 2023 and feature 39 gates. Above is the main entrance.

“This will be where passengers are utilizing a kiosk or approaching a check-in desk to check in with their airline and begin their travel journey,” said Justin Meyer, deputy director with the Kansas City Aviation Department, said.

The massive ticketing hall is about 70 to 75% complete, he said. The terrazzo flooring has been laid, but not yet ground. Crews were installing Missouri-sourced Hemlock wood ceiling. The Missouri-sourced limestone has been nearly completely installed on the wall behind the ticketing counters.

From the ticketing hall, passengers will funnel through a consolidated security checkpoint.

“This location will have 16 security checkpoints on opening day and the ability to grow up to 18 without the need for any additional expansion in this space,” Meyer said.

While there will be restrooms prior to passing through security, the majority of the new terminal’s restrooms will be inside the secure area.

“Passengers want to come to the airport, check in and get to their gate and then they want to figure out what to do with that extra time that they have in front of them,” he said.

Once through security, they will be able to use any of the amenities, including around 50 dining and retail stores.

“With these 50 concession spaces that we have, most of them are local and we have some national brands,” said Lovell Holloway, general manager for Vantage Airport Group which will run concessions at the new terminal.“

The target date to be done with the construction of the concession spaces is Dec. 30. All of them will be ready for the opening day of the terminal, he said. About 80% of the brands are local to the Kansas City region.

“We really wanted to bring to life the experience of Kansas City,” he said. “We wanted this to be the gateway to the city.”

In the southern half of Concourse B, which is the furthest along, seating is being assembled and installed. The gate signs and passenger boarding bridges, which are made partly of glass, have been installed too.

“We have three large restroom cores on each concourse,” said Meyer, including a service animal relief area that includes a little red fire hydrant.

Dan Brownlee, station manager at Southwest Airlines in Kansas City, said the bigger windows that let natural light through, the taller ceilings and larger gate areas are what their customers are looking for.

“We’re super grateful and proud to be in this new home,” Brownlee said.

Construction on the new Kansas City International Airport continues and is about 90 percent complete. The airport is slated to open in March of 2023 and feature 39 gates. Above is one of the jetways that will give passengers a more open air view as they board their flight.
Construction on the new Kansas City International Airport continues and is about 90 percent complete. The airport is slated to open in March of 2023 and feature 39 gates. Above is one of the jetways that will give passengers a more open air view as they board their flight.

Some of the artwork is already being installed at the airport, including Michael Szivos’ “Cloud Gazing” in the nearly 630-foot-long concourse connector, said James Martin, Kansas City’s public art administrator.

Members of the artist’s team was expected to fly into Kansas City Monday night to do some tests on Tuesday.

“We’ve been doing studio visits with the Kansas City-based artists and most them are nearly finished,” Martin said. He said he’s hearing good things form the other artists involved.

“It’s been gratifying to see how far along they are,” he said.

Prior to opening the terminal, there will be a community open house and workforce appreciation day. Plans are still being developed and would probably have people make reservations so not everyone is showing up at the same time. No date is scheduled yet, but it could happen the first part of February.

“We think we can probably put on a Saturday, if we started early an ended late, 10,000 people through here, which is pretty significant,” he said.

Construction on the new Kansas City International Airport continues and is about 90 percent complete. The airport is slated to open in March of 2023 and feature 39 gates. International arrivals will have their own baggage claim and security checkpoint.
Construction on the new Kansas City International Airport continues and is about 90 percent complete. The airport is slated to open in March of 2023 and feature 39 gates. International arrivals will have their own baggage claim and security checkpoint.

The opening date for the new terminal has not been determined, but it would likely occur between Presidents Day weekend and spring break. An announcement for opening date could occur as early as the first week in January, Meyer said.

In the coming weeks, the aviation department will ask people to register to be on a list of those willing to come out and test the facility.

“We will have some operational testing days where we need, you know, 300 people to come out and we’ll hand them a ticket and say, ‘You’re 12:30 p.m., Gate A-10 and I need you to use the restroom and buy a coffee and go through the whole experience,’” Meyer said.

When the new terminal opens, Klein said he wants to be sitting in the check-in hall when people start arriving for their early morning flights just to see the amazement in their eyes when they see the terrazzo flooring, the limestone wall and the wood on the ceiling.

“It’s going to be quite an experience,” said Klein, who hopes people love the new terminal as much as the current terminals. “I can’t wait to see it.”

Construction on the new Kansas City International Airport continues and is about 90 percent complete. The airport is slated to open in March of 2023 and feature 39 gates. Above is the massive baggage claim area with direct exits to the covered pickup lanes and parking garage..
Construction on the new Kansas City International Airport continues and is about 90 percent complete. The airport is slated to open in March of 2023 and feature 39 gates. Above is the massive baggage claim area with direct exits to the covered pickup lanes and parking garage..

Latest Stories

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Achonwa, Carleton, Nurse headline Canada's roster for Women’s Basketball World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Bridget Carleton and Kia Nurse headline Canada's roster for the upcoming FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Canada Basketball revealed its roster Monday for the tournament that starts Thursday in Sydney, following a training camp in Edmonton and series of exhibition games in Australia this month. Canada is in a tough Group B for the World Cup. They'll open against Serbia on Sept. 22 local time (or Sept. 21, 11 p.m. ET). They'll then play France,

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b