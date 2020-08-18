KCET Results 2020: Karnataka CET Result to be Announced on Aug 20 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Results 2020 | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the KCET Results 2020 on August 20 (Thursday). The students can check their results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The examinations were held on July 30 and July 31 after the High Court dismissed the plea of further postponement. The papers were held in two shifts- from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. A total of four examinations for subjects including Biology, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry were carried out. Each exam was of 60 marks.

All precautionary measures including social distancing were ensured in the exam center. Special arrangements were made for COVID-19 positive students as well. Certain districts had been identified where special coronavirus care centers were made exam centres. Those staying in containment zones were also given permission to come out of their homes. All they had to do was show their hall ticket for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET).

This year, the exam was conducted in 75 new centers across Karnataka. The answer key of the exam was released on August 4. Students could check their answers till August 8.

Dr Ashwathnarayan C N, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka took to Twitter to wish the students. In the tweet, he wrote, “#KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students”.