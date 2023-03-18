KCAL-CBS Weather Woman Faints Live On Camera

KCAL meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz fainted Saturday morning during a live TV broadcast.

Schwartz was delivering the weather as part of the 7 AM updates when she was stricken. She began leaning forward, lost consciousness and slumped to the desk before she could even start her report.

There was a slight delay before the show cut to a commercial. There has since been no update on Carlson’s condition.

Carlson, a former Mrs. America contestant, has a heart condition. In 2014, during a weather report on another station, she vomited on set during a weather report. The ensuing tests discovered a leaky heart valve.

Congratulations to Alissa Carlson Schwartz, alumna of the Epsilon Omicron chapter at Illinois State University, as she was crowned Mrs. California last weekend! She will compete in Mrs. America in September. pic.twitter.com/KM5AsS9iGJ — Sigma Sigma Sigma (@trisigma) July 2, 2018

