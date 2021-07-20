KC Venugopal gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss Pegasus Project issue

Congress MP KC Venugopal (File photo)

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus Project media report issue.

"The recent allegations in the media of the Government carrying out spying and online surveillance of several senior Opposition leaders, constitutional authorities, reporters and activists using the Israeli software Pegasus and which could have grave implications for the right to privacy of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution," wrote Venugopal.

CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem also has given a notice under Rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the alleged spying by the government on opposition party leaders, journalists, judges, and even union ministers using Pegasus spyware.

The Congress party on Monday demanded an independent probe into the alleged illegal surveillance of journalists using Pegasus spyware and sought the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)