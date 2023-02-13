KC Sports Commission releases part of details of Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, celebration

The Kansas City Sports Commission confirmed the city will celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory on Wednesday.

Details for the parade, including the exact route, were still to come on Monday afternoon, but the Sports Commission said it will begin at noon on Wednesday. A victory rally will take place at Union Station at approximately 1:45 p.m., not long after the parade has ended.

The plan is to have a victory rally stage set up in front of Union Station, with “the National WWI Museum and Memorial hosting viewing opportunities on its north lawn,” the sports commission said.

“The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be a source of excitement, inspiration and celebration for Chiefs fans in Kansas City and around the nation,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release. “We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday as our victory parade goes through downtown Kansas City. I look forward to seeing Kansas Citians show our country, and the world, why Kansas City is a sports town like nowhere else.”

Fans who want to know more about the parade can follow updates at www.chiefsparade.com.