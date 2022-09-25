KC Royals save biggest comeback of year for home finale, ride 11-run inning to victory

The Kansas City Royals overcame a nine-run deficit in a wild game that included an eight-run inning by one club and an 11-run inning by the other.

The Royals used that offensive explosion to guide them to an 13-12 win over the Seattle Mariners in front of an announced 18,350 at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Royals won the series with that victory, and they finished their final homestand of the season 5-1. They begin a season-ending nine-game road trip Tuesday night in Detroit.

For the sixth time in franchise history, the Royals scored at least 11 runs in an inning. The last time they accomplished that feat was Sept. 9, 2004, against the Tigers in Detroit.

Rookie second baseman Michael Massey had two hits in the inning, including a home run. The last Royals hitter with two hits in an inning was Hunter Dozier on Aug. 28.

