KC Royals’ Salvador Perez hears boos from White Sox fans, but it was a misunderstanding

Salvador Perez has made seven All-Star Games in 12 seasons and is rarely seen without a smile on or off the field.

Perez’s love of baseball — and life — is infectious, as he often brings joy to those around him.

But on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, Perez heard boos in the first inning from White Sox fans after hitting a laser beam into the left-center field stands off Lucas Giolito.

As he was rounding the bases, Perez motioned toward the White Sox dugout. He made a talking motion with his hands — but also had a big smile on his face.

Some of the White Sox faithful jeered as Perez headed home with the game’s first run. When Perez stepped to the plate in the fourth inning, a few fans again let Perez know that they weren’t happy with him.

Turns out, it was all a misunderstanding.

Before hitting the home run, his 10th of the season, Perez checked his swing on an 0-2 pitch. In the White Sox dugout, players were ribbing Perez, saying he went around.

“You guys know Elvis Andrus, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez were there talking to me, like ‘Swing! Swing!’ on the check-swing,” Perez said.

The boos tapered off with each of Perez’s plate appearances Saturday. He went 3 for 4 with a single, double and homer off Giolito.*

*Side note: Perez is now batting .432 in 37 career plate appearances against Giolito, with four doubles and five homers

Still, hearing boos was a new experience for Perez.

“That was my first time,” Perez said. “Everybody asked me about that, even the umpire, Phil (Cuzzi) behind home plate, like, ‘Why’d they boo you? They don’t know you?’”

Perez emphasized that there was no ill will.

“You guys know Andrus, he likes to talk and we always play,” Perez said. “It’s something between him and me. It’s nothing personal, nothing about the White Sox, nothing about the players.

“He likes to talk and we play around. He did the same thing when he was in Kansas City.”