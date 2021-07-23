KC Royals are recalling this top pitching prospect for Sunday start vs. Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals rookie Daniel Lynch will get his second crack at the big leagues this weekend.

Lynch — ranked 21st in MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects list — will start for the Royals against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon, manager Mike Matheny announced Friday.

“He’s been working hard in Omaha,” Matheny said, “and I’m looking forward to getting him on the mound again here.”

Lynch’s first go-round in the Majors was rough. After debuting on May 3, Lynch made three total starts for the Royals, posting a 15.75 earned-run average with seven strikeouts and five walks. In addition, the team believed he might have been tipping his pitches.

Following his demotion to Triple-A Omaha on May 14, Lynch had a 5.84 ERA in 12 appearances, recording 62 strikeouts and 18 walks.

Matheny said the team had received good reports from Omaha pitching coach Dane Johnson on Lynch’s improvement.

“A pretty long list of things that he needed to address, and he jumped right into it and had been balancing working on things and competing at the same time,” Matheny said of Lynch. “His stuff is Major League stuff. We’ve never, ever doubted that. It was just fine-tuning a couple other things that’ll allow him to have success here.”

The Royals made Lynch, 24, the 34th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

“We believe he’s made the right adjustments,” Matheny said, “and now’s the time to continue what he’s been doing at this level.”