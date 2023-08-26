KC Royals recall reliever Collin Snider from Triple-A ahead of series in Seattle

The Royals made a few roster moves ahead of Friday’s game in Seattle against the Mariners.

Royals reliever Collin Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha after Taylor Clarke was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List.

Snider posted a 7.71 ERA in five appearances this season. However, he has pitched well with Triple-A Omaha. In his last 5 2/3 innings, Snider has allowed one run and registered five strikeouts.

“I am excited to be back and get another opportunity,” Snider said. “I worked on more strike throwing which kind of went with cleaning up my direction mechanically. [I was] working more linear towards the plate.”

Snider has improved his delivery to help better control his pitches. He recently collected a two-inning save and could be used in a high-leverage situation.

“I’m eager for that opportunity as I had some taste of it last year,” Snider said. “Just to be able to get that same feeling and success again is something I’m looking forward to.”

Snider has held opponents to a .212 batting average (11 for 52) during his last 11 appearances in Omaha.

The Royals also returned southpaw Jake Brentz from his rehab assignment. He last pitched with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. However, he suffered a strained lat muscle and will be out for the remainder of the season.

“He is season-ending, but the good thing is it’s not his elbow, it’s his lat,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He should have a normal offseason after he is shut down here for a period of time.”

Brentz last pitched in the Majors on April 29, 2022. He was recently on a rehab assignment after recovering from Tommy John surgery.