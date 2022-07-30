KC Royals’ Merrifield reaches a milestone with his third-inning hit against the Yankees

Kansas City Royals’ Swiss Army Knife Whit Merrifield reached a career milestone with his third-inning double to left field on Saturday afternoon against the New York Yankees.

Merrifield became the 14th Royals player with at least 1,000 career hits, joining a group that includes current teammate Salvador Perez and former teammates Alcides Escobar, Alex Gordon and Eric Hosmer.

Merrifield, 33, debuted in 2016 at 27 years, 115 days old, which makes him the first Royals player to debut at that age or older and reach 1,000 career hits, according to Bally Sports Kansas City’s Dave Holtzman.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Merrifield said. “I just remember a time when I was just wanting one. So to be where we are now, I’m pretty thrilled with it. It’s a special milestone. I’m happy that I got it out of the way.”

Merrifield leads all major-league players in hits since 2017 (912), more than 30 better than the next closest player.

Merrifield is also the 10th Royals right-handed hitter to reach 1,000 hits.

This season in 12 games against the Yankees, Merrifield has batted .300 with eight runs scored, three RBIs, five walks and four stolen bases.

He entered the day tied for the MLB lead for leadoff hits with 23 this season. Merrifield has not batted exclusively out of the leadoff position this season, though he has in the past.