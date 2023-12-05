KC Royals have at least $30m for free agency. Observations, buzz from Winter Meetings

Major League Baseball hosted its Winter Meetings at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The three-day spectacle welcomed the top luminaries of the baseball landscape.

National baseball insiders Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal whizzed through the media lobby in the slim moments they weren’t glued to their iPhones.

All 30 teams were represented. Just about every media member who regularly moonlights as a beat reporter was in tow.

We all had one objective: Try to provide answers for our dedicated readers.

Rumors percolate from agents, scouts and team executives. They are disseminated through various conversations and get magnified on social media.

The Winter Meetings represent MLB’s “Hot Stove” season. Teams are tempted to make a trade or sign a player. Reporters are itching to break news and get the proverbial scoop.

And that makes baseball unique. There is a genuine excitement as the dominoes begin to fall ahead of the 2024 season.

Here are a few Kansas City Royals observations from Day 1 at the Winter Meetings.

Royals GM J.J. Picollo & manager Matt Quatraro meet with media

Last season didn’t go as expected for the Royals. There was a lot of frustration that resulted in a disappointing 56-106 record.

Quatraro heads into his second campaign at the helm. He outlined his expectations for the 2024 season during his Monday press conference.

“I feel really good for where we are, the stuff we are doing behind the scenes,” Quatraro said. “The people we’ve been working with, it’s really fun and challenging at times, but really fun to continue to build.”

Reporters also met with Royals general manager J.J. Picollo. He shared a few notes regarding several topics.

MJ Melendez will stick primarily in the outfield next season. The Royals are not expected to have him spend time working as a catcher.

There hasn’t been much movement between the Royals and Zack Greinke. The veteran pitcher is still deciding on whether to play next season. He is currently a free agent.

The Royals are still operating with at least $30 million available to use in free agency. There could be opportunities to sign multiple players that put the total spending over the threshold.

Picollo has explored both the open market for starters and relief help. KC would like to add two more relievers and a veteran starter. The team also wants to add a closer but is content with the committee approach if none are signed.

Royals first-baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has been cleared for action after his season-ending injury in 2023. Look for a bigger update on his status after Tuesday’s media session.

Gaylord Opryland is huge

The Gaylord Opryland Resort is quite the attraction. There is a botanical conservatory, flowing river, water slide and retail shops. Hotel rooms encase the property and a large mall is only a few blocks away.

It’s easy to get lost within the venue. Several reporters mentioned they received a map to figure out where their room was located.

2023 Winter Meetings



Follow along all week for the latest #Royals news and stories from #MLB's annual event.

However, the media lobby is streamlined. TV stations such as MLB Network and SNY have their own area for live shows. Each team has a dedicated time for press conferences in different ballrooms.

There are a lot of amenities at the Gaylord Opryland. The best part is the interior design that features a glass panoramic view that is top attraction.

What’s next?

The Royals will find out their 2024 MLB Draft slot on Tuesday. KC has an 18.3% chance of landing the top pick in the draft lottery. They are tied with the Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies for the best odds.

Last season, the Royals held the eighth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. They selected prep catcher Blake Mitchell in the first round.