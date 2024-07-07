KC Royals halt 5-game streak of road losses at the Colorado Rockies. Here’s how

The Kansas City Royals needed their offense to show up at Coors Field. This weekend, the hitters paradise hadn’t been too kind to the Midwest visitors.

And the Royals knew it.

Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe said the team needed to punch first on Sunday afternoon. KC did exactly that in a 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Royals clubbed three home runs in the victory. Third baseman Maikel Garcia delivered the big blow with a three-run homer in the second inning. It was his sixth of the season and his first since May 17 against the Oakland Athletics.

Garcia finished 2-for-3 with a walk in the game. He has now hit safely in six of his last 10 games as he propelled the Royals offense.

A three-run laser from Maikel! pic.twitter.com/bwZ3SgnoBU — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 7, 2024

KC continued to attack the Colorado pitching staff. Rockies starter Tanner Gordon, who made his MLB debut, allowed five earned runs in 6 ⅓ innings. The Royals added key insurance runs in the seventh and eighth frames.

Royals outfielder MJ Melendez hit a solo homer over the right-field wall. Later, second baseman Michael Massey added an RBI single.

Superstar Bobby Witt Jr. sealed the victory late. He blasted his 15th home run to put the game out of reach.

The run support was enough for Royals starter Brady Singer. He was dominant across seven innings and picked up his fifth victory.

Royals captain Salvador Perez gets a hand up from left fielder MJ Melendez after sliding to score during KC’s big second inning Sunday at Coors Field.

The Rockies collected six hits in the game. However, the Royals bullpen shut the door late to secure a Sunday afternoon victory. Southpaw reliever Kris Bubic made his 2024 debut after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Colorado fell to 32-58 on the season.

KC improved to 49-43 and will begin a two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Here are more notable aspects from Sunday’s game:

Brady Singer shines against Rockies

Singer has proven to be a model of consistency this season. He continued his stellar stretch with a shutout effort against the Rockies.

He was effective by pitching to contact. Singer allowed four hits and received two crucial double plays in the middle innings. The Rockies were turned away as Singer erased a potential rally with runners on the corners.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer had a fine outing Sunday against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, allowing one unearned run and striking out seven in seven innings.

Singer worked around a leadoff walk in the fifth inning. From there, he cruised to the finish line with a comfortable five-run lead.

Singer got 27 swings and 12 whiffs on his slider, per Baseball Savant. He induced several weak contact with the pitch. It resulted in quick and efficient innings to aid the Royals struggling offense.

Entering Sunday’s game, Singer was 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in nine daytime starts. He lowered those numbers as the Royals avoided their second sweep of the 2024 campaign.

The Captain reaches new benchmark

The Royals broke out of their funk early against the Rockies. In the second inning, team captain Salvador Perez hit a leadoff single off Gordon.

It was a special moment, too.

Perez became the seventh player in Royals history with 1,500 career hits. He is the 24th active player and only primary catcher to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to Salvy on career hit No. 1,500! He and George Brett are the only players in #Royals history to reach 1,500 hits and 250 home runs.



Watch on Bally Sports, https://t.co/4FtfJsLjSJ and the Bally Sports app. pic.twitter.com/VTf3at0iHj — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 7, 2024

Later in the game, Perez collected his 1501st career hit. He and George Brett are the only two Royals all-time with more than 1,500 hits and 250 home runs.

This season, Perez has garnered a lot of historic moments. In April, Perez hit his 250th career home run against the New York Mets.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals are off Monday before beginning a two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It will be the first I-70 matchup of the 2024 campaign.

Royals right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha will start on Tuesday night. He is 5-6 with a 3.74 ERA and will face his former team. The Cardinals selected Wacha in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft and he spent seven years with the organization.

The Cardinals will start right-hander Andre Pallante. He is 4-3 with a 4.00 ERA in seven starts this season.