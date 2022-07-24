KC Royals’ Brady Singer struck out a career-best 12. Here’s what was working for him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Han
·4 min read
Ed Zurga/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Royals
    Kansas City Royals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brady Singer
    Brady Singer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Luke Raley
    Luke Raley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Brady Singer’s improved changeup helped him become a “totally different pitcher” earlier this season when he returned in May after being demoted to Triple-A.

So when Saturday night’s starter saw that he would be facing a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that included eight left-handed batters, he wasn’t exactly mad about it.

“I saw the lineup earlier, and I was like, ‘Welp, alright.’ But it was good,” Singer said. “I got to throw the changeup at that point, and that’s something I was happy with.”

Singer enjoyed one of his best starts as a Royal on Saturday, striking out a career-high 12 and holding the Rays hitless until a bunt single in the fifth inning as KC won 6-3.

In the six-inning, three-hit outing, Singer — who throws his changeup almost exclusively against left-handed batters — went to the change early and more often than usual ... including during his pre-game warmup.

A lot of the changeups he threw on Saturday registered as sliders, Royals manager Mike Matheny said. Of the changeups that did register correctly, Singer threw six as first pitches — he said the changeup has the “exact (arm) slot I need to throw the fastball in.”

“It’s amazing how important the changeup is for him, too,” Matheny said. “If you watch, he really works on it in his warmups. It just kind of gets him into a good slot, which helps the sinker. We were always hoping that he would find confidence in that third pitch, but he’s using it actually to make the others better, which is perfect.”

The changeup was just the appetizer to start off some at-bats, though. The main dish? Singer’s slider, which he called the key to his successful start.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. had a perfect view of the slider when the Royals shifted him toward second base against the Rays’ plethora of left-handed batters.

“I told (second baseman) Whit (Merrifield) after the first two hitters, with some of the sliders I saw him throw: ‘He’s on tonight. It’s going to be special,’” Wittsai d. “And it was.”

Singer said he was struggling to find command of his pitches early in the game. In the second inning, he allowed two walks. But he felt like he could rely on his slider and collected the majority of his 12 strikeouts and swings-and-misses with the wipeout pitch.

Once Singer was able to find his fastball command and locate the pitch in to those lefties and set up the slider, there was almost nothing that Tampa Bay’s sluggers could do. Almost nothing, anyway.

In the sixth inning, former Royals minor-leaguer Roman Quinn came up as the nine-hole hitter. In his first at-bat, Singer had struck him out with the slider.

Quinn broke up any whispers of a no-hit bid by laying down a bunt toward first base. Singer slipped on the way to field the ball, and the cleanup effort from first baseman Pratto, who tossed it to Merrifield covering first base, wasn’t in time, according to the MLB replay center. Matheny challenged the call, and despite the fact that safe-call was upheld, he said he thought Quinn was out.

“We trust our replay system as much as anybody,” Matheny said. “And I think that’s a great challenge when it’s close, all things considered. There’s not a hit on the board yet.”

Quinn would go on to score an unearned run later in the inning. But despite the error and a single from Rays left fielder Luke Raley to score the run, Singer stayed with his bread-and-butter pitch to close out the frame.

Against one of Tampa Bay’s most dangerous hitters, Ji-Man Choi, Singer painted the bottom inside corner with two fastballs to get to a 0-2 count. Then, to finish Choi off, he went to his slider: throwing the pitch seemingly in the same location as the fastball before it broke toward Choi’s hip and left the slugger on one knee after waving weakly at the pitch.

An impressive career-high 12th strikeout.

“I’m just glad he’s on our team,” Witt said. “I faced him once in spring training, or something, and it wasn’t a fun at-bat. So I’ll just leave it at that.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Pratto’s stay with the Kansas City Royals extended by injury to Edward Olivares

    Pratto hit a home run in his last game in Toronto, and he returned to the lineup for Friday’s series opener at Kauffman Stadium.

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Canada's Moh Ahmed edges way into 5,000m final at World Athletics Championships

    Canadian long-distance runner Moh Ahmed is back in another 5,000-metre final at the world athletics championships. The 31-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., finished fifth in the second and final heat Thursday night inside Hayward Field to qualify for the final. Ahmed stopped the clock in a time of 13:15.17 — he locked up the final automatic qualifying berth ahead of Kenya's Daniel Ebenyo by one one-thousandth of a second. "Oh my god. The game has changed. Everybody is fit. Everybody is good. E

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — Xherdan Shaqiri had a goal and an assist Saturday, lifting the surging Chicago Fire to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps at B.C. Place Stadium. Chris Mueller and Rafael Czichos also scored for Chicago (7-10-5), which extended its Major League Soccer win streak to three games. Lucas Cavallini had the lone goal for a Whitecaps (7-10-5) side that remains three points below the playoff bar in MLS's Western Conference. Twenty-year-old Canadian goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer made his se

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team is golden at the world track and field championships. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse anchored a team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney to victory on Saturday in a time of 37.48 seconds, the fastest in the world this season. The gold was Canada's third medal of the world championships. The Americans took silver in 37.55, while Great Britain finished third (37.83). The victory was a terrific finish for De Grasse, wh

  • Time has come for World Athletics to budge from its outmoded policy on false starts

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. What can you do in one one-thousandth of a second? Voluntarily, I mean. Hang up on a robocall? Block a forex/crypto grifter's follow request on Instagram? Hit "don't recommend channel" when YouTube's algorithm serves up a Joe Rogan/Jordan Peterson collaboration? Many of us could make many of those decisions in a flash, but not in .001 seconds. In the real

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.