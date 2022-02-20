KC Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. arrives in Arizona, Chiefs lose 3rd assistant: KC Replay

The Royals’ minor-leaguers reported to Surprise, Arizona on Wednesday.

No one will be watched more closely at the Royals’ spring training complex than Bobby Witt Jr. The 21-year-old shortstop could join the big-league club this season once the current MLB lockout ends.

Speaking recently on the “Unfinished With Anderson Miller” podcast, Witt shared some words that were well-received by Royals fans near and far. Asked about his goals, this is what he had to say:

“I’d say first and foremost, just to stay healthy, just to go out there and just prepare, get my body right, be ready and just be ready to perform each and every night.

“And another thing is just a win. I really love to win, but losing, I hate it. And so I just want to be able to contribute as much as possible to whatever team I’m on and just try and go out there and win.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, second from right, talks football with Jesse Madden, left, and cousin Aidan Madden before a memorial service for former NFL coach and television commentator John Madden last Monday in Oakland, Calif.

Andy Reid eulogizes John Madden

The sports world lost a giant with the Dec 28 passing of former NFL coach, broadcaster and video-game icon John Madden.

On Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid helped mourners remember the Hall of Famer fondly during a memorial service at the old Oakland Coliseum. At the venue where Madden delivered so many Raiders victories, Reid delivered a eulogy for Madden that included the playful but honest admission that, “Coach and I like to eat, which I think is obvious.”

Reid went on to relate how he and Madden would follow food critic Guy Fieri’s advice on cuisine.

“We would say, ‘Does Guy likes it or doesn’t like it? Is this a good meal or a bad meal?’” Reid said. “’If it’s a good meal, we’ve got to have that bad boy.’”

Chiefs defensive backs coach Sam Madison barks instructions during a training-camp drill in 2019 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Third Chiefs assistant leaves for new job

A third Chiefs assistant coach left Andy Reid’s coaching staff this past week.

Sam Madison, who coached the team’s defensive backs, departed for Miami and a similar role with the Dolphins. Lateral move? Ostensibly, perhaps, but also one that makes sense for Madison, a former Fins cornerback.

Also leaving KC for new jobs recently: quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, now the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator, and linebackers coach Mike House, now Brian Kelly’s defensive coordinator at LSU.

Reid has some holes to fill.

Sporting Kansas City has signed a new striker in Nikola Vujnoviic, who came up through the Montenegro youth system and has played for his home country’s national team.

New TV deal and striker for Sporting

Sporting KC made headlines with a new broadcast avenue for its Major League Soccer games and new striker for its corps of forwards.

On Monday, the club unveiled a one-year, 26-match TV deal with 38 The Spot in the KC area. Fans in Kansas and Missouri (excluding the St. Louis market) will also be able to stream matches for free through the Sporting KC website and Sporting One app.

Sporting also announced that Serbian striker Nikola Vujnoviic is coming to KC on a one-year loan. The 25-year-old recently made the Montenegrin national team.

KU’s Jalen Wilson drives past OSU’s Keylan Boone for a reverse layup during the second half of Monday night’s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat OSU 76-62.

Jayhawks rise to No. 6 in AP Top 25

The KU men’s basketball team rebounded from a close road loss to Texas with wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, along the way climbing from No. 8 to No. 6 in The Associated Press Top 25.

The Jayhawks edged OU by two points at home last Saturday, then cruised past the Pokes comfortably, 76-62, on Monday. Voters in the weekly poll took notice.

Coach Bill Self is now 35-0 in 19 seasons of Big Monday games at Allen Fieldhouse.