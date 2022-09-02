KC Royals assist in dyeing water gold in iconic fountain at the Country Club Plaza

The official colors of the Royals are Royal blue, white, powder blue and gold.

But that’s not the reason they are assisting Friday in dyeing the water gold at the Fountain in Mill Creek Park (formerly known as the J.C. Nichols Fountain). No, it’s because September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

The color gold and gold ribbons are symbols of support for children diagnosed with cancer, the Royals said.

“We are honored to highlight our incredible partnership with The University of Kansas Health System and Braden’s Hope to bring awareness to Childhood Cancer research,” Amanda Grosdidier, Executive Director of Royals Charities said in a news release.

“On Wednesday, September 7, the Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities will highlight Childhood Cancer Awareness month and honor the heroes and survivors at Kauffman Stadium. We look forward to turning Kauffman Stadium gold and to providing hope to children and families fighting cancer.”

The Royals play host to the Guardians on Wednesday when the team plans to transform Kauffman Stadium. The Royals said a portion of ticket sales for that game will benefit Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer. This link will take fans to the tickets.

Others helping to change the fountain to gold on Friday, the Royals said, were childhood cancer survivors and the University of Kansas Health System.