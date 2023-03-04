KC Roos women come back to life in Summit League tourney with buzzer-beater vs. Denver

The Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team found a good time to bust an eight-game losing skid: the Summit League Tournament.

It’s March, and this one went down to the wire in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Kansas City got the ball down 2 points with 3.8 seconds left.

The Roos were able to get the ball up court to Sanaa’ St. Andre, who took a couple dribbles and banked home a three-pointer on a floater for the 66-65 victory over No. 7 seed Denver on Friday.

The Roos, who are seeded No. 10, were down by as many as 16 in the first half but outscored the Pioneers 46-35 over the final two quarters. Manna Mensah scoring 24 of her game-high 30 points in that second half.

E’Lease Stafford, who played at Lawrence High, nailed a big shot with 14 seconds left and finished with 11 points.

Machia Mullens hauled in 12 rebounds for the Roos, who will square off against No. 2 seed North Dakota State on Saturday in the quarterfinals. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m.