KC Roos open 2023-24 men’s basketball season with blowout victory over Avila

The KC Roos men’s and women’s basketball teams each won their 2023-24 season openers, though the games unfolded differently on Monday.

The Roos men’s squad rolled to a 17-point first half lead over Avila and finished a dominant defensive performance with a 79-48 victory in front of 1,322 fans at Swinney Center.

The Roos held Avila to 30.6% shooting from the field and 25% shooting from 3-point range. KC was led in scoring by Jamar Brown, who had 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting, adding six rebounds and four assists.

Anderson Kopp added 15 points and three rebounds, while 13 different Roos scored at least one point.

Other notable performances: Melvyn Ebonkoli had four points and six assists, while Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored seven points with five rebounds and two blocks. Jayson Petty had five points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Roos men’s basketball team will return to action on Saturday against Saint Mary.

KC women’s basketball outlasts Bradley

The Roos women’s basketball team played a closer Monday morning matchup with Bradley, also at Swinney Center.

Leading by just three points after three quarters, the Roos got a lift from Lisa Thomas, who scored 10 of her 12 points in the final frame.

That performance, as well as 16 points from Dominique Phillips and 19 more (with five assists and four rebounds) from Alayna Contreras off the bench gave KC a 73-66 win over Bradley.

Fourteen missed free throws kept KC from building a more comfortable margin, but the game featured only two lead changes and six ties despite remaining close throughout.

The KC women’s team will be back in action at UTEP on Saturday.