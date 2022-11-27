KC Roos men’s and women’s basketball fall in competitive clashes: Here’s what happened

The Kansas City men’s basketball team was one rebound, one score and 1:59 away from completely changing the outlook of Saturday’s game. Instead, the Roos dropped their second straight contest, falling 64-54 to SIU Edwardsville at home.

The Roos (3-6), who held a narrow advantage over SIU Edwardsville early in the second half, found themselves trailing by 10 with under five minutes to go. A furious 8-0 rally, including a Shemarri Allen dunk and score on back-to-back possessions, cut the deficit to two at 55-53.

And then? The Cougars missed a 3 ... got their own rebound and dunked it home. The Roos were chasing the rest of the way, though four SIU Edwardsville free throws made the final margin look more lopsided than it was.

Allen, a senior guard, finished with 14 points, shooting 5 of 17 from the field, though he did add eight rebounds. RayQuawndis Mitchell, fresh off a Gulf Coast Showcase slate where he averaged 27.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and led the team to upset wins over Toledo and Indiana State, made only 2 of 11 shots, finishing with five points.

Sophomore forward Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds, but the Roos made just 19 of 59 (32.2%) shots as a team, including 3 of 16 (18.8%) threes.

The Kansas City defense held SIU Edwardsville to 31.3% shooting and 19.0% three-point shooting, but the Cougars grabbed six more offensive rebounds than the Roos (19-13) while committing five fewer turnovers (15-10).

The Roos will next be in action on Tuesday against Idaho State.

Arkansas State 79, KC women’s basketball 68 (OT)

The Kansas City women’s basketball team was also in action on Saturday — at Arkansas State. The Roos dropped their fourth straight game, though it was by far the most competitive of their recent skid.

Following a 35-point loss to Santa Clara, the Roos were tied with the Red Wolves on the final regulation possession of Saturday’s game but committed a foul with a second to play. Arkansas State missed two free throws, which sent the game to overtime.

The Roos did not score in the extra period, as they fell to 2-4 on the season. Senior transfer and Lawrence-native E’Lease Stafford finished with a team-best 24 points, while junior guard Sanaa’ St. Andre added 23 points and eight assists, though she did foul out in 36 minutes.

Junior forward and Olathe South-product Dani Winslow added eight points and 16 rebounds in 43 minutes.

The Roos will next face Bradley on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with tip set for 11 a.m. on ESPN+.