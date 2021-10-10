KC Replay: Let’s recap a week of sports highlights (and lowlights) for local teams

The theme of exciting and unpredictable games continued for Kansas City sports teams and their fans over the past week.

The exciting? The Chiefs beat the Eagles on the road, claiming a milestone victory for their beloved head coach while also halting a losing streak. The same day, Sporting KC doubled up on Houston.

The unpredictable bordered on the absurd as a clash of 2-2 SEC football teams ended about as lopsided as one could imagine.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is chased by Philadelphia Eagles safety Avonte Maddox during the second half of Sunday’s game.

Chiefs cook in Philly

It wasn’t a perfect win, but the Chiefs put the kibosh on a rare two-game skid — Chiefs losing streaks of any kind have been practically unheard of in recent years — with a 42-30 dub in Philadelphia.

The victory was the 100th for Andy Reid as head coach of the Chiefs. That’s a milestone because Big Red’s now the only head coach to win 100 games or more with two NFL franchises. He won 140 with the Eagles from 1999 to 2012.

The Chiefs led 21-13 at halftime and stayed a step ahead of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the second half to even their record at 2-2.

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell, right, celebrates with forward Daniel Salloi after scoring the opening goal against the Houston Dynamo on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Johnny on the spot (twice)

Johnny Russell tied a Sporting KC record last Sunday by scoring in his fifth consecutive game, matching a mark established by club legend Preki in 1996.

Russell netted his ninth and 10th goals of the season and Daniel Salloi and Gadi Kinda each scored, too, as Sporting beat the Houston Dynamo 4-2 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

A lengthy break for Sporting KC followed, with no game this weekend. Sporting KC’s next game is a Sunday, Oct. 17 road match at Vancouver.

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., right, scores a touchdown in front of Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Bad day for Mizzou

The Tigers knew they had a challenge on their hands last Saturday (Oct. 2) against the Tennessee Volunteers, a team coached by former Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel.

But, honestly now, did anyone see that coming?

Their 62-24 defeat was every bit as awful as it sounds. We won’t regurgitate many of the details here, mainly out of respect for the cardiac health of MU fans, but it was bad, y’all. Defensive line coach lost his job the next day, that sort of thing.

Casual fans in KC had one “local” Division I football game to watch that Saturday, with K-State and KU both off, and instead of a competitive contest in CoMo they saw the Vols roll up ridiculous yardage (683) and dominate across the board.

We’ll be honest: We saw Mizzou winning by 3.

Portland Thorns and Houston Dash players, along with referees, gather at midfield, in demonstration of solidarity with two former NWSL players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a prominent coach, during the first half of an NWSL soccer match in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

KC’s Long appointed

Kansas City NWSL co-owner Angie Long has a new role after scandal rocked the women’s soccer league and led to the resignation of commissioner Lisa Baird.

Long is one of three women — all owners of NWSL teams — who will serve on a newly created leadership panel tasked with overseeing league operations. The NWSL also hired an independent law firm to handle a newly launched investigation into its handling of abuse claims.

The executive committee is comprised of Long, the Orlando Pride’s Amanda Duffy and the OL Reign’s Sophie Sauvage.

Interior shot of Cable Dahmer Arena during the NHL exhibition game between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday October 2, 2021 in Independence, Missouri.

Hockey in Independence

Cable Dahmer Arena was packed to the rafters last weekend for an NHL exhibition game between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago prevailed 5-1.

The evening was a festive prelude to Friday’s ECHL preseason game between the KC Mavericks and the Iowa Heartlanders in Independence. It starts at 7:10 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks’ 2021-22 season officially begins Oct. 22 in Coralville, Iowa — another game (both teams’ regular-season opener) against the Heartlanders.