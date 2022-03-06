KC Property Group makes it simple to turn an unwanted house into cash

KC Property Group
·4 min read
SUBMITTED PHOTO

If you have an unwanted house that you have been considering selling, call KC Property Group today for a no-obligation property assessment. They make it simple to turn a house into cash, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. As direct cash buyers, they buy properties as-is and revitalize them, either for resale or as a rental property.

Some frequently asked questions about this type of sale include:

How is KC Property Group different from other companies that buy houses?

They are a locally owned company. So they don’t have franchise fees or high overhead like some of their competitors, therefore, they can pass the savings on to you. Led by long-time area residents Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier, KC Property Group was founded on integrity, fairness, and a sense of community. Because their company structure is a team effort, they are able to provide a better level of service than many other as-is home buying companies out there.

“We go the extra mile and want people to feel they have been treated fairly. Our reputation is important to us. There are plenty of companies buying houses for cash these days. What sets us apart is the fact that we realize this is more than just a transaction to the family selling. There are real people involved, in various situations, but usually involving some kind of life change, people at a turning point who need to sell this house to get back to their life,” he added. That’s why KC Property Group’s mission statement and driving principle is “helping people get back to what matters in life, through individualized real estate solutions.”

Will I pay a commission?

KC Property Group buys houses directly for cash. You will not have to pay any realtor commissions, home warranty fees, or any of the extra costs associated with listing it. As professional, local, and experienced home buyers, they will make it simple for you to turn your property into cash.

Is there any obligation if I contact you for a property assessment?

Never. “We understand the need to get all the information you can regarding the quick sale of your home to KC Property Group, and encourage you to do your research,” said Brooks. “We’re happy to take the time to talk with you at whatever length you need to make the decision that’s right for you. If you decide to not move forward with us, we’ll simply remain friends with no hard feelings.”

How do you determine the price?

KC Property Group is the direct source to sell your house for a fair amount. With complete transparency and honesty, they determine a property’s condition, estimated market value after repairs, and calculate the price accordingly to make it a win-win scenario.

How is this different from selling with a real estate agent?

There is no staging, no open houses, and none of the disruptions that can make listing through a typical real estate agent a headache. Whether you want to sell next week or six months from now, KC Property Group offers a flexible close date driven by the homeowner’s individual situation and preference.

“We truly cater to people’s needs. The whole premise of selling your house fast through a home buying company is to get a reasonable price and a fast closing date - it’s what separates cash home buyers from the more traditional real estate route,” said Brooks.

“We even have someone to help clean out a property. Whether it’s a lifetime of accumulated memories, or even a hoarding situation, we can handle it,” noted Nick. “Sellers are able to take what they want to take with them and leave behind the rest. There is no need to pack, store or move the unwanted items.”

What do your past clients say about you?

“Working with Brooks and his associates was very easy. They were professional and worked very hard at meeting the fast closing timeline that I needed,” said client RaeAnn L. “I have never sold a home in this manner before. I have always gone through a Realtor before. Brooks and his partners made the experience pain free. I would recommend them to anyone.” KC Property Group has many positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers. Find additional online reviews on Google.

KC Property Group is your trusted source for quick home sales in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. With an easy process, fair cash offers, and no closing costs, you’ll be able to sell your home fast and move on. For more information or a cash offer on your property, call 816.286.4204 or visit them online.

KC Property Group

Contact: 816.286.4204

Website: kcpropertygroup.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;