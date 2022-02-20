KC Property Group makes it simple to turn an unwanted house into cash

If you have an unwanted house that you have been considering selling, call KC Property Group today for a no-obligation property assessment. They make it simple to turn a house into cash, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. As direct cash buyers, they buy properties as-is and revitalize them, either for resale or as a rental property.

Some frequently asked questions about this type of sale include:

How is KC Property Group different from other companies that buy houses?

They are a locally owned company. So they don’t have franchise fees or high overhead like some of their competitors, therefore, they can pass the savings on to you. Led by long-time area residents Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier, KC Property Group was founded on integrity, fairness, and a sense of community. Because their company structure is a team effort, they are able to provide a better level of service than many other as-is home buying companies out there.

“We go the extra mile and want people to feel they have been treated fairly. Our reputation is important to us. There are plenty of companies buying houses for cash these days. What sets us apart is the fact that we realize this is more than just a transaction to the family selling. There are real people involved, in various situations, but usually involving some kind of life change, people at a turning point who need to sell this house to get back to their life,” he added. That’s why KC Property Group’s mission statement and driving principle is “helping people get back to what matters in life, through individualized real estate solutions.”

Will I pay a commission?

KC Property Group buys houses directly for cash. You will not have to pay any realtor commissions, home warranty fees, or any of the extra costs associated with listing it. As professional, local, and experienced home buyers, they will make it simple for you to turn your property into cash.

Is there any obligation if I contact you for a property assessment?

Never. “We understand the need to get all the information you can regarding the quick sale of your home to KC Property Group, and encourage you to do your research,” said Brooks. “We’re happy to take the time to talk with you at whatever length you need to make the decision that’s right for you. If you decide to not move forward with us, we’ll simply remain friends with no hard feelings.”

How do you determine the price?

KC Property Group is the direct source to sell your house for a fair amount. With complete transparency and honesty, they determine a property’s condition, estimated market value after repairs, and calculate the price accordingly to make it a win-win scenario.

How is this different from selling with a real estate agent?

There is no staging, no open houses, and none of the disruptions that can make listing through a typical real estate agent a headache. Whether you want to sell next week or six months from now, KC Property Group offers a flexible close date driven by the homeowner’s individual situation and preference.

“We truly cater to people’s needs. The whole premise of selling your house fast through a home buying company is to get a reasonable price and a fast closing date - it’s what separates cash home buyers from the more traditional real estate route,” said Brooks.

“We even have someone to help clean out a property. Whether it’s a lifetime of accumulated memories, or even a hoarding situation, we can handle it,” noted Nick. “Sellers are able to take what they want to take with them and leave behind the rest. There is no need to pack, store or move the unwanted items.”

What do your past clients say about you?

“Working with Brooks and his associates was very easy. They were professional and worked very hard at meeting the fast closing timeline that I needed,” said client RaeAnn L. “I have never sold a home in this manner before. I have always gone through a Realtor before. Brooks and his partners made the experience pain free. I would recommend them to anyone.” KC Property Group has many positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers. Find additional online reviews on Google.

KC Property Group is your trusted source for quick home sales in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. With an easy process, fair cash offers, and no closing costs, you’ll be able to sell your home fast and move on. For more information or a cash offer on your property, call 816.286.4204 or visit them online.

