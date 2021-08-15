KC NWSL makes a turn for the better with first-ever win, a 1-0 triumph over the Reign

It’s been 127 days since Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team played its first competitive game as a new franchise.

That’s 127 days without a first win in franchise history. That’s 17 games without a win.

But the counting can stop at 127 days and 17 games.

A 73rd-minute goal from rookie Victoria Pickett secured a 1-0 home win over the Tacoma, Washington-based OL Reign Saturday night at Legends Field.

It was a win that has been long coming for Kansas City, a team that began in the NWSL as a hugely competitive squad but was unable to find its way to victory.

But for once, the crucial bounce fell Kansas City’s way.

Winning up a free-kick 30-yards from goal, three Kansas City players stood over the ball as the Reign set up a wall.

As the referee’s whistle blew, Kristen Hamilton touched the ball toward rookie Addie McCain. While most free-kick routines would see McCain roll the ball back to a teammate, she instead back-heeled the ball toward Hailie Mace, who found room to fire a low shot toward goal.

Mace’s shot was blocked by a Reign defender, but the ball ricocheted right into the path of Pickett inside the box. All Pickett needed was a quick touch to set herself up before firing the ball into the bottom corner.

Columns of flame sprung up above the video board as Kansas City’s players sprinted into a huddle.

The sound from the 5,368 fans in attendance was deafening.

Kansas City, of course, had to work hard for the triumph.

Kansas City head coach Huw Williams rolled out a rare 4-2-2 diamond formation, deviating from his typical 4-3-3. It worked a treat.

After a slightly shaky start that saw Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock fizz a shot past Kansas City’s post, KC took control of the game in the midfield.

The new forward duo of Hamilton and Mace, who were both signed from the Courage last month, led a front line that pestered the Reign defense all game.

The pair successfully managed to find the gaps between the defense and midfield, allowing Kansas City to sustain pressure and possession in the Reign’s half.

Combined with the midfield diamond, Kansas City looked strong in the middle of the park and limited the Reign to long balls and half-chances for much of the game.

But when it was KC’s chance to capitalize, Pickett took care of business.

From there, it was a matter of holding on.

A rare appearance for defender and KC-native Sydney Miramontez helped tighten up the defense as KC saw out the seven minutes of stoppage time at the end of the game.