KC NWSL breaks skid, gains a point on Larroquette goal from distance that tied Gotham 1-1

Good things come to those who wait, especially when it’s a 3 hour, 20 minute weather delay.

KC NWSL (0-6-3) finally broke a six-game losing streak and earned a point with a 1-1 tie with NJ/NY Gotham FC (3-1-3) at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Friday night.

Kansas City had to fight from behind after the 31st minute. That’s when Gotham’s Ifeoma Onumonu received the ball at her feet, at the top of the box with her back to goal. It took her one excellent touch to immediately turn and then bend a shot around two KC defenders and into the lower corner of the goal.

But Kansas City didn’t go away or let up, pushing for chances all game and getting painfully close.

Painfully close that is, until the 84th minute.

KC’s Mariana Larroquette’s consistent efforts to pressure the Gotham’s back line were rewarded when she intercepted a pass back to a center back and launched a beautiful shot from a few yards outside the box and hit the opposite upper 90.

A tie was a result that got KC a point, but the team is still searching for their first win of the season.

If there’s one theme from KC’s offense on Friday it’s this: frustratingly close chances that could get more than a tie for the club.

One of those chances came from a Lo’eau LaBonta free kick. LaBonta lofted it right into the sweet spot of the box, but Gotham’s Didi Haracic just beat KC to the ball and punched the chance away. Haracic also made a save on a shot launched by Amy Rodriguez. Mallory Weber came close to her own goal, but it was again Haracic who kept Kansas City off the board. Haracic, though, came off the field after going down on the play.

The nature and extent of Haracic’s injury was not clear, though it looked like she took a hit to the face from the ball.

With Mandy McGlynn subbed in the net for Gotham, KC made the most of the opportunity to test her. And they were rewarded with a point.

KC goalkeeper Abby Smith was out with an injury and did not travel, which meant veteran Nicole Barnhart got the start.

Barnhart is one of the reasons Kansas City left New Jersey with a point, with several significant saves and two huge saves in the final minutes of the game. Gotham was throwing everything it had at the Kansas City defense, but they were denied by Barnhart.

Kansas City will return to action at OL Reign on Sunday, July 11 at 6 p.m.