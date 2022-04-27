KC Mothers in Charge to canvass neighborhoods hit by recent murders, violent crimes

Members of the anti-violence group KC Mothers in Charge will go door-to-door in several Kansas City neighborhoods asking residents to help solve recent murders and violent crimes.

The effort is part of the organization’s “Why are we so angry?” neighborhood engagement and education program, and is a response to recent murders and violent crimes in those areas.

Members will hit the streets at 4 p.m. Wednesday and canvass the neighborhoods, hanging cards with the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers QR code asking residents to submit tips anonymously to the TIPS Hotline.

They will be targeting homes near Linwood and Agnes avenues, 35th Street and South Benton Avenue, and 40th and South Benton Avenue. These blocks were selected due to homicides and shootings in the area.

Homicides in those areas include:

On Jan. 5, officers responding to a disturbance where shots were fired near 35th and South Benton found 35-year-old Che Jefferson in a wrecked car. Police believe he was shot during an argument, got in the car and tried driving away, but crashed into a pole and a handful of parked cars.

On Feb. 5, police found 33-year-old Deron L. Chrisman, who had been shot, in the street near 40th and South Benton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Feb. 21, a triple shooting in a parking lot at Linwood and Agnes killed 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford and 34-year-old Jermaine Jackson and injured a 5-year-old boy. David Emerson, 18, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal actions in the shooting.