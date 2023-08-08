KC Monarchs will face 1st-place team in potential American Association finals preview

Justin Wylie’s unstoppable stretch for the Kansas City Monarchs has earned him some league recognition.

Wylie was named the American Association’s Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week ending August 6, the league announced Monday.

Wylie smashed four home runs and three doubles in his six games this week, all at home against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. He drove in eight runs and scored 10.

The 26-year-old’s consistent production helped the Monarchs take five of six from Winnipeg, extending their lead in the American Association West Division to five games.

“Taking five out of six is hard in any series, but that’s a testament to the guys in the dugout bringing the focus every day this week,” Wylie said after Sunday’s 4-2 win.

That leads into a showdown with the Milwaukee Milkmen Tuesday through Thursday. The matchup could be a finals preview; the Milkmen led the East Division by 6.5 games entering Tuesday.

“We definitely know they’re a good team, so that means we need to come out firing on all cylinders, like we have been,” Wylie said. “Just continue to put the ball in play and make things happen.”

The Monarchs took two out of three from Milwaukee in their only series so far this year (May 22-24).

Matt Hall returns as pitching coach

Matt Hall had perhaps the greatest season in American Association history in 2022. This week, he returned to the Monarchs as pitching coach.

“I view this place as a home to me, and they welcomed me back with open arms,” Hall said. “It’s going to be nice to focus my attention to other players versus myself right now.”

Hall, who went to high school at Lee’s Summit West, says he’s already had some productive conversations with Monarchs pitchers in his first week on the job.

“I’m not one that’s going to come around and change a whole lot of things, but if they want my advice or my two cents, I’ll do what I can to help reach them,” Hall said.

The left-hander recorded a 1.10 ERA in 14 starts (82 innings pitched) with the Monarchs in 2022. That shattered the previous league record of 1.75. The previous Monarchs club record sat at 2.58.

Other new faces on the Monarchs

Hall isn’t the only new arrival in the Monarchs’ clubhouse. Two new pitchers made their Monarchs debut over the past week.

Former major leaguer Bubby Rossman made his first appearance with Kansas City Tuesday night.

Rossman, 31, made his big-league debut with the Phillies in 2022. He pitched with Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year.

The Monarchs now feature eight former major leaguers on their active roster, a season high.

Trey Cobb, a sidearming right-hander, debuted with the Monarchs Thursday. A former Mets and Phillies prospect, Cobb has pitched as high as Triple-A in his affiliated career.

Up next: The Monarchs’ three games in Milwaukee all start at 6:35 p.m. They head to Lincoln to face the division rival Saltdogs the following weekend.

Kansas City’s next home game is Tuesday, August 15, against Sioux Falls.