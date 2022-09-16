KC Monarchs bow out of American Association playoffs with home loss to Fargo-Moorhead

The Kansas City Monarchs, the defending champions of the American Association, lost a decisive Game 3 of the West Division Championship Series to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Thursday night at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan.

The Monarchs’ 4-1 defeat in the best-of-three series ended their run through this year’s playoffs.

The RedHawks scored two runs in the third inning and one each in the fifth and sixth while holding the Monarchs scoreless until the bottom of the eighth. Kansas City plated its lone run when Jan Hernandez scored from third on a wild pitch.

KC’s Jaylen Miller took the loss; Peyton Wiggington got the win and Alex DuBord the save for the RedHawks.