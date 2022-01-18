KC Mavericks update: Wildlife weekend, All-Star recognition, ECHL action on the ice

Here’s what is going on with the Kansas City Mavericks ECHL minor-league hockey team this week, from their schedule this weekend to a recap of recent games and more.

Weekend recap

The Mavericks traveled to Iowa to play the Heartlanders last weekend, winning 5-4 in overtime. Forward Loren Ulett netted the game-winner 24 seconds into OT. On Saturday, the Mavs beat the Allen Americans 3-2 in a shootout at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Point streaks

Forward/team captain Lane Scheidl is on a four-game point streak. He has registered five points on two goals and three assists. In 34 games this season, he’s got 28 points on 13 goals and 15 assists.

All-Star nod

Mavs defenseman Marcus Crawford was selected as an ECHL All-Star. Crawford has 24 points on six goals and 18 assists in 32 games this season. The league’s All-Star Game is Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Upcoming games

The Mavericks host the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday and Saturda for Conservation and Wildlife Weekend. Fans are encouraged to wear their camo and hunter orange to the games.

Also, on Friday, kids wearing youth sports gear can get one free ticket at the box office.

On Sunday, the Mavericks travel to Wichita.