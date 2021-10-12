KC Mavericks play ECHL preseason opener Friday on Community Ice at Cable Dahmer Arena

The Kansas City Mavericks minor-league hockey club will play host to the Iowa Heartlanders in an ECHL preseason game Friday night on the Community Ice at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

The Mavs’ regular-season opener is nearing, too. It’s on the road Friday, Oct. 22, and their home opener is at Cable Dahmer Arena the following evening — Saturday, Oct. 23. Both of those games will also be against the Heartlanders.

Preseason faceoff

The Mavericks face off against the Heartlanders on Friday at 7:05 p.m. on the Community Ice at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Tailgate BBQ

The Mavericks are hosting a BBQ tailgate fundraiser, benefiting Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build, before Friday night’s preseason game.

The tailgate will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets are available for $20 per person, or $10 for the game only or BBQ only.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Blue Springs Veterans Build with Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity.

Tickets?

Tickets to all Mavericks home games can be purchased through Ticketmaster.