KC Mavericks near top of ECHL standings after big week; Star Wars night approaches

As the calendar turns to December, the Kansas City Mavericks are back to their winning ways, going 2-1-0 this past week before their attention turns to a full slate of home games this month.

The week got started with a 9 a.m. showdown Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts, for the Worcester Railers’ Kids Day Game. The Mavericks controlled the game from the opening puck drop.

Returners Justin Nachbaur, Nolan Walker and Cole Coskey all scored for the Mavericks. After being acquired via trade from the Florida Everblades 48 hours prior, forward David Cotton scored the game-winning goal in his first game in a Mavericks uniform. Kansas City left Worcester with a 4-1 victory.

On Friday, the Mavericks traveled up the coast for a two-game set with the Maine Mariners. Friday’s game did not go Kansas City’s way, as goals from Cade Borchardt and Coskey weren’t enough; Maine earned a 5-2 win.

Kansas City got its revenge on Saturday. Throughout the game, the two teams alternated goals. Walker and Patrick Curry scored Kansas City’s two goals in regulation. A back-and-forth third period saw the 2-2 game head to overtime.

Overtime did not last long.

Just 48 seconds into the extra period, Walker found the back of the net for the Mavericks’ second overtime win of the season.

Kansas City resides near the top of the ECHL leaderboard, tied for the most wins league-wide. The Mavericks currently sit at 15-5-0 (30 points), with huge matchups against Idaho (15 wins) this week.

‘Chewie, we’re home...’

Kansas City is preparing for a big month at Cable Dahmer Arena. Beginning on Wednesday, December 6, the Mavericks have eight home games throughout December.

Saturday, December 9, is the Mavericks’ Star Wars Night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks will wear specialty Star Wars-themed jerseys on the ice as dozens of Star Wars characters will be in the building interacting with fans all night. Additionally, the first 2,500 fans will receive a Mavericks lightsaber.

Story continues

After the game, there will be a postgame skate with Mavericks players on the ice.

Rookie of the Month

After his strong November, Mavericks forward Max Andreev was named November’s ECHL Rookie of the Month. The Cornell alum recorded four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 12 games in November.

Andreev recorded at least one point in 10 of the 12 games and had four multi-point games. The Moscow native is the first Mavericks player to win an ECHL Rookie of the Month award.

Up next on the schedule

Kansas City has a huge month of December, with three specialty nights: Star Wars Night (Dec. 9), the Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 16) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

Mavericks single-game and multi-game ticket plans are available at kcmavericks.com or via the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.